Portage FFA, Alsum Farms team up to give out free boxes of produce Tuesday

“Community service is a large part of what we do in FFA, and so giving back to our community is huge for us,” Capodarco said. “When we learned of the opportunity to provide produce free of charge for community members, our members were all about it and we’re all about it because we want to support the community that helps support us.”

At 17 pounds each, Alsum is providing 420 boxes filled with Wisconsin russet potatoes, onions, apples and pears, valued at $5,440 total, according to spokeswoman Christine Lindner.

Anyone in the community can get up to two boxes per family between 3:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday at the high school auto shop, located at the back of the building. To access the area, turn left into the student parking lot before reaching the building’s main entrance and drive around to the rear. Capodarco said the setup will allow FFA officers to load boxes into vehicles while drivers remain inside to follow social distancing guidelines.