Portage FFA prepares for biennial donkey basketball fundraiser on Leap Day

While attendees might not know exactly what to expect at a basketball tournament played from atop donkeys, they should at least expect to laugh.
“You know the score is not going to be high but it’s going to be a fun time,” said Portage High School senior and FFA officer Marina Peterson. “It’s something to laugh about, for sure.”
Peterson and her fellow Portage FFA members are preparing for the Dairyland Donkey Basketball Show at 6 p.m. Feb. 29 at Bartels Middle School by making T-shirts and getting concessions to sell at the event. Set on Leap Day, the event will close out National FFA Week.
BMS agriculture teacher Brenna Bays said the Portage chapter hosts the event every other year to raise money for members to attend leadership conferences and other FFA events. FFA alumni will hold a raffle and donate the proceeds for post-secondary education scholarships.
“It’s a great opportunity to not only showcase agriculture to our community but get our community involved in what we’re doing with the agricultural education program here at Portage,” Bays said.
Four teams will vie for the championship: Community members, including FFA alumni, will compete against school staff in one game, while student club members will play against student athletes in another. A third game will determine the overall champions. All participants have to be at least 16 years old.
“And then, of course, we have real, live donkeys,” said senior and FFA officer Kyla Hopper.
You have free articles remaining.
Provided by Dairyland Donkey Ball of Chippewa Falls, the donkeys know exactly what to do based on their trainer’s instructions, Bays said.
“He has them trained to a T,” she said, adding that the event also serves an educational purpose by teaching the public about donkeys. As pack mules, the animals can handle maneuvering with the weight of a person -- within limits -- on top of them.
Free donkey rides will be available at halftime for children 12 and younger.
Bays encourages people to buy tickets early, because they could sell out. So far, 150 of the 500 tickets have been sold. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door if space allows.
“We try to encourage our students (to participate),” she said. “It’s something that they always look forward to even at the middle school.”
“I think a lot of people like to watch it because it is funny, because it’s sometimes hard to stay on the donkeys,” Peterson said, noting that she was speaking from experience since she once participated in a donkey race at the Columbia County Fair.
Hopper, who peeked in at the donkey basketball games while working concessions a couple of years ago, added, “It’s definitely something to look forward to -- the enjoyment, people falling off the donkeys and having to get back on, or the donkeys not cooperating with the people.”
Peterson wants to be an announcer for the game on Leap Day, while other FFA students will be keeping score, working at concessions, selling T-shirts and a couple will be riding donkeys. Students in the “poop crew” will be cleaning up after the donkeys.
“I think we just kind of want it to run smoothly,” Peterson said.
Bays thanked the community and the school district for supporting FFA and allowing members to attend leadership conferences. During FFA Week, the chapter also will host its first annual pancake supper on Feb. 27 at Portage High School as a way to promote agriculture, share what the chapter is doing and give back to the community “for all that they do for us,” Bays said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.