Portage FFA prepares for biennial donkey basketball fundraiser on Leap Day

“We try to encourage our students (to participate),” she said. “It’s something that they always look forward to even at the middle school.”

“I think a lot of people like to watch it because it is funny, because it’s sometimes hard to stay on the donkeys,” Peterson said, noting that she was speaking from experience since she once participated in a donkey race at the Columbia County Fair.

Hopper, who peeked in at the donkey basketball games while working concessions a couple of years ago, added, “It’s definitely something to look forward to -- the enjoyment, people falling off the donkeys and having to get back on, or the donkeys not cooperating with the people.”

Peterson wants to be an announcer for the game on Leap Day, while other FFA students will be keeping score, working at concessions, selling T-shirts and a couple will be riding donkeys. Students in the “poop crew” will be cleaning up after the donkeys.

“I think we just kind of want it to run smoothly,” Peterson said.

Bays thanked the community and the school district for supporting FFA and allowing members to attend leadership conferences. During FFA Week, the chapter also will host its first annual pancake supper on Feb. 27 at Portage High School as a way to promote agriculture, share what the chapter is doing and give back to the community “for all that they do for us,” Bays said.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.