Portage graduates get virtual ceremony and first-responder escorts Friday

“We’re trying to give them that one last memory so they can get that closure,” Sween said of the drive-by graduation arrangement and virtual ceremony. “We’ve said all along if there was ever a chance to do something in person, we would, but some of that is looking fairly unlikely right now. Some of our seniors, as early as next week, are heading to basic training for the military or leaving the state for college or something else. So if we planned for something in August, we knew, unfortunately, that many of them might be gone. That’s why we wanted to give them the sendoff they deserve (now).”

The entire class might still get together at Devil’s Lake State Park at some point in the late summer, if the public health emergency allows for it, Garrigan said. “Nothing is for certain, but we’ve been talking about doing that in August. We’re still waiting for everything to get better.”

Senior Abigail Leeland said the pandemic cost her the chance to play varsity soccer again -- just two years after she lost a soccer season to a torn ACL.

As a former student of the K-8 St. John’s Lutheran School in Portage, Leeland said she also regrets missing the chance to address the St. John’s graduates about their opportunities in high school.