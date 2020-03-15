Portage gym teacher named an Educator of Promise by state agency, invited to leadership retreat

In addition to building leadership skills from multiple lenses, Mueller said the goal of the retreat is to break down stereotypes between education and the military, such as who makes a good candidate for military service and what that service is like.

“And what’s interesting is that for every stereotype that an educator might have about military personnel, military personnel have just as many stereotypes about what teachers are,” he said.

Over the last couple of years, “both groups of people start out kind of like a middle school dance, where they’re a little bit separate … but then they start these conversations and these collaborations and by the end of these three days, they’ve come to realize that they’re jobs are incredibly similar, that they’re all catering to the same kind of complex student and human needs that exist within our schools and our communities,” Mueller said.

Howe participated in the rendezvous last year and said she was excited with the opportunity to go again when the program opened to applicants.

“I really wanted the opportunity to go to this event,” she said. “The people that are there are fantastic. The challenges are really unique, and I knew it was going to help me grow in a lot of different areas.”