Portage High brings back bonfire for Homecoming 2021

Portage High School is trying again to re-establish its homecoming bonfire tradition, encourage community participation in homecoming activities and coordinate some “Portage Pride.”
But the bonfire isn’t the only thing returning to homecoming week: The dance, parade and other activities are back to help students and the community celebrate Homecoming 2021 after they were canceled last year in favor of a pared-down celebration due to COVID-19, according to organizers Elizabeth Hansen and Sarah Pulliam, PHS social studies teachers.
“Last year obviously wasn’t traditional and we weren’t able to host a lot of activities,” Hansen said. “We did not have a dance and really anything else besides some dress-up days and a pep rally, so we’re excited for the kids to be able to participate in a traditional homecoming week again.”
Bonfire returns
She said the school used to host an annual bonfire before ending it in the 1980s. The school tried to start it up again in 2019, but it got rained out.
Now more than 30 years since ending the tradition, Principal Oran Nehls and Athletic Director Ed Carlson are inviting the community to attend a bonfire Wednesday night following the 6 to 7:30 p.m. boys Aftershave Volleyball game. Festivities will include music by the school board and a pep rally led by the cheer team along School Road, Nehls said.
“Distinguished alumni” Red Kastner, Class of 1963, will receive the ceremonial honor of lighting the bonfire, which will also include some students from athletic teams and co-curricular organizations, according to Carlson. Kastner “selflessly serves our community with pride,” Carlson said in an email.
Portage Pride
The Touchdown Club, a football booster organization, is organizing a tailgate party and concessions from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in the parking lot by the district administrative building, 305 E. Slifer St. Nehls said there will be food, old yearbooks for sale, an outdoor slideshow featuring previous yearbook photos and face painting by the art club.
To encourage “bigger and better” Portage pride, Nehls said the school is giving away signs that read “Portage Pride” at no cost. Although he’s asking for donations to help cover costs, he said he wants everyone to take and display a sign regardless of whether they can contribute money. Made by Two Rivers Signs, they will be available at the high school office, the homecoming game and other events this week.
“Since I’ve come here, I’ve noticed that this community really supports the school, and so we’re trying to kind of coordinate that support ... that people have and the pride they have in their school and get it focused,” he said.
Parade and other activities
The parade starts at 2 p.m. Friday on Slifer Street and will feature close to 40 entries, including all PHS classes, a variety of student organizations and athletic teams, organizers said. Portage elementary schools, including parochial schools, also are involved, they said. The Portage Fire Department is contributing fire trucks for varsity senior football players and senior cheer members to ride, and Portage Ford is lending trucks for the homecoming court. There’s no specific theme this year beyond “Go Warriors,” Pulliam said.
A pep rally will precede the parade at 10:45 a.m. in the gym. The homecoming football game against Sauk Prairie begins at 7 p.m. Friday at PHS.
Students are particularly excited for the dance, from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Powderpuff Football at 7 p.m. Monday, Aftershave Volleyball and the parade and pep rally, the teachers said. Dress-up days based on various prompts, such as Monday’s “Character Day,” fill out the week and give students a chance to compete for awards, they said.
“Sarah and I have been doing events together for a really long time, so we’re a pretty well-oiled machine,” Hansen said, adding that they appreciate the support from staff and students.
“We really appreciate the community support for homecoming,” she said. “It’s a really fun week, and we enjoy doing it because we enjoy watching the students have fun and create memories with their classmates.”
Nehls said there are no COVID-19 precautions during the public homecoming festivities because they’re all outdoors where district policy allows optional masking.
TP tradition
On Monday, toilet paper, streamers, police tape and tinsel was strewn across the grounds at PHS. Such “decorations” are traditionally done by seniors around homecoming week, Pulliam said. About three years ago, teachers asked the senior class to forgo the tradition, “because there had been some very dangerous behavior the year before,” she said. That class respected their request, but then it happened again in 2019 and 2020.
Both teachers said they don’t condone the behavior, adding that they met with students about two weeks ago to discourage it.
“It can get pretty nasty out in the community towards other people’s property and things as such, and we want them to be safe,” Pulliam said. “That’s why we do provide a lot of things in the evening or at least find things to direct their attention towards so that they aren’t out in the community engaging in dangerous or unlawful behavior.”
Principal Nehls said it will be cleaned up before homecoming day. He said there was no vandalism and the students contained their work to school property.
“This was lighthearted,” Nehls said. “This was not malicious.”
