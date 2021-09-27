Portage High brings back bonfire for Homecoming 2021

To encourage “bigger and better” Portage pride, Nehls said the school is giving away signs that read “Portage Pride” at no cost. Although he’s asking for donations to help cover costs, he said he wants everyone to take and display a sign regardless of whether they can contribute money. Made by Two Rivers Signs, they will be available at the high school office, the homecoming game and other events this week.

“Since I’ve come here, I’ve noticed that this community really supports the school, and so we’re trying to kind of coordinate that support ... that people have and the pride they have in their school and get it focused,” he said.

Parade and other activities

The parade starts at 2 p.m. Friday on Slifer Street and will feature close to 40 entries, including all PHS classes, a variety of student organizations and athletic teams, organizers said. Portage elementary schools, including parochial schools, also are involved, they said. The Portage Fire Department is contributing fire trucks for varsity senior football players and senior cheer members to ride, and Portage Ford is lending trucks for the homecoming court. There’s no specific theme this year beyond “Go Warriors,” Pulliam said.