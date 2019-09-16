Portage High School’s marching band and color guard started the competition season with back-to-back first-place finishes Saturday and Sunday.
The 132-member group also won best music and best visual presentation in the competitions held at Mukwonago and Waukesha North high schools.
“This was the best we’ve ever done in a first weekend,” Band Director Tom Shaver said of the school's show titled “Mythos,” which is about Greek mythology.
The first movement represents Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war; the second represents Poseidon, the ill-tempered god of the sea; and the third movement represents Zeus, the Olympian god of the sky and thunder.
The school competed against two other schools in Mukwonago and six at Waukesha North. Among the competition's standouts, Shaver said, were junior Olivia Doro on the flute, the violin duet of sophomores Madeline Sanderson and German exchange student Joelle Wahl and dance soloists Avery Meierdirk (junior) and Lauryn Calkins (senior).
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a performance go as well as it did yesterday,” said Calkins, who joined the marching band and color guard as a freshman and has been a member of Laura’s School of Dance in Portage since age 3.
In her routines, she said she leans on her training from Laura’s and often shares that same knowledge with her peers. “We just have really strong leadership all around — we get along really well and work really hard.”
Said Shaver: “It feels like a family. And they cheer really loud for the other bands because they know how much hard work goes into it. They’re very supportive of everyone, and the other bands love it when we come to their show because we always bring a certain energy. When we’re not there, they notice.”
The marching band and color guard will next compete Saturday and Sunday in Cudahy and Oak Creek; Oct. 13 in Sauk Prairie; and Oct. 19 at the Wisconsin State Festival in Whitewater.
In November, the students once again will march in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade. They last marched in that parade in 2017.
