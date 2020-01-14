Portage High School gains two new courses next year in baking, sports medicine

“So, the idea was basically, ‘hey, we need more physical therapists, but how can we help them succeed and make it easier for them in college?’ And this was a very good idea, in my view, to help them,” Kalal said.

The new course will emphasize the skeletal system and the muscular system, spending more time learning human anatomy than existing courses.

By knowing those areas, students will learn how to prevent injuries and care for people who have been injured. For example, Kalal said students will learn how to strengthen the body and tape various joints as methods of preventing a sports injury.

Kalal, who is in his first year at the high school and his second year with the district, said some students have previously expressed interest in a human anatomy class.

“Now that I’ve proposed this class idea and I’ve talked to a couple of students about it, there’s some strong excitement amongst the students that I currently have,” he said, adding that he’s also hoping to draw other students, especially athletes.

Sween said some current seniors were "really bummed" that they won't be able to take the sports medicine class.