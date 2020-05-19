Portage High School graduate aids Wisconsin hospitals during pandemic

“I'd get calls from the project manager, and then I would call Aurora and then the vendor, and it really was one call after another,” Casey said. “Usually I was the one initiating the calls.”

Tents that were built in the second and third weeks were about 50 feet long and 25 feet wide, Casey said. They each took about six days to complete, with the crews and Casey working through the weekends. They involved heating and electricity, HVAC ducts, lighting, dividing curtains and more.

“There was such a sense of urgency,” Casey said. “There were some people who were under a lot of stress because things needed to be done as soon as possible and so we needed to make people as comfortable as possible.

"You needed to match that same sense of urgency every morning because it was race against the clock -- a race against the virus.”

On Facebook and throughout the pandemic, the Portage Community School District has recognized and thanked its alumni including Casey for their work in response to COVID-19.