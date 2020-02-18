Portage High School pop-up shop sells treats in exchange for act of kindness

Paris Pinney planned to give up her seat on the bus home from school Tuesday.
Conner Briggs, Joslyn Owen and Mason Schultz planned to write thank-you notes to their teachers or Owen’s mother -- she hadn’t decided.
Ashley Grabowski will write a kind or encouraging message for someone, and Marina Peterson will give out high fives, hugs or handshakes to three people she doesn’t know.
These acts of kindness were the cost written on cookies, chocolates and candy for “sale” at Portage High School’s pop-up Kindness Store open during both lunch periods Tuesday. Dean of Students Brad Meixner said he, several other school staff members and some students have been organizing the one-day event for months to encourage students to be kind.
“I just want them to be kind to each other and their parents, grandma, grandpa, everybody,” Meixner said. “Just be polite and, you know, embrace each other’s differences, so that’s what I would love to have out of it.”
He said the idea came from a 90-day challenge that District Administrator Margaret Rudolph sent out around the winter holidays. One day included a video of a pop-up shop where customers could “buy” chocolate in exchange for doing a good deed.
Meixner decided to re-create the concept at Portage High School, recruiting a limited number of students and staff in order to keep it a surprise. Between the Gender and Sexuality Alliance, the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and the Warrior Way team, about 20 students managed to keep everything secret.
FCCLA students made about 400 chocolate chip cookies with the help of their teacher. GSA members helped package the treats. Members of both groups volunteered to work at the store, explaining that students could take only one treat and had to “check out” by getting their picture taken with their purchase at a special photo booth.
Organizers encouraged anyone taking a treat to post about their good deed on social media using #phskindnessstore. District Communication Specialist Dawn Brauner streamed the event on Facebook.
Senior Treyton Schommar, one of the student organizers, said he hopes students follow through on their act of kindness. He is the student representative in the Warrior Way team, which tries to promote and reward positive behaviors at PHS.
“If we didn’t have the hashtag, I think a lot of kids would be like, ‘OK, free chocolate’ ... but I think if we show the hard work that we put into this for months, I think students will pull through and I think that they will have fun showing each other what they’ve done,” Schommar said.
The store offered more than 1,000 items, he said. Whatever remained after lunch would be given to school staff who weren’t able to attend. Assistant Principal Jo-Ellen Fairbanks won a $500 grant from Walmart, which Meixner said helped “a lot” with the Kindness Store. Warrior Way funds also helped buy ingredients for the cookies.
“A lot of work has gone into this, so I’m very excited to see it pay off, finally,” Schommar said.
Pinney, a member of FCCLA who helped decorate the store and make cookies, echoed the sentiment, adding that she thinks her peers will keep their end of the bargain.
“I was really excited to see if it would turn out good,” Pinney said. “It turned out really good.”
Meixner expects some people to eat their treat and simply toss the price tag, but he said some people will follow through.
“(The Kindness Store) is just something to try, because it’s pretty rough right now in the world -- just a lot of negatives and people trashing other people, and we’re just trying to change it a little bit,” Meixner said.
“If I get one kid to do something positive, that’s a win-win for me,” he added. “I’m not looking for 100 percent of the people to (follow through). I’m realistic. But I bet they’re going to surprise me.”
Grabowski, Peterson, Briggs, Owen, Schultz and Pinney all said they intended to do their act of kindness. Sophomore Jennifer Reynolds thought the store was “really great.”
“I think we need more kindness in the world, and it’s a good thing to have people do this and make people feel good about themselves,” Reynolds said.
