Portage High School pop-up shop sells treats in exchange for act of kindness

Meixner decided to re-create the concept at Portage High School, recruiting a limited number of students and staff in order to keep it a surprise. Between the Gender and Sexuality Alliance, the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and the Warrior Way team, about 20 students managed to keep everything secret.

FCCLA students made about 400 chocolate chip cookies with the help of their teacher. GSA members helped package the treats. Members of both groups volunteered to work at the store, explaining that students could take only one treat and had to “check out” by getting their picture taken with their purchase at a special photo booth.

Organizers encouraged anyone taking a treat to post about their good deed on social media using #phskindnessstore. District Communication Specialist Dawn Brauner streamed the event on Facebook.

Senior Treyton Schommar, one of the student organizers, said he hopes students follow through on their act of kindness. He is the student representative in the Warrior Way team, which tries to promote and reward positive behaviors at PHS.