Portage High School hopes its 15th annual Veterans Day ceremony on Friday will draw even more veterans than last year, this time with a special focus on servicewomen.
“We’re kind of excited about that, because we certainly are honoring all veterans, but we wanted to have a special call for all women in service for this time, so it’s kind of a neat thing,” said Ed Carlson, a PHS social studies teacher and Veterans Day ceremony organizer.
Carlson pointed to the high school’s tradition of recognizing by name each of the veterans who attend the ceremony as evidence the school “goes that extra mile” to honor service members. They each will be given a flower and a salute from one of the seven students who have committed to joining the military after high school.
“We want to make the veterans feel special,” Carlson said.
More than 100 veterans attended last year’s ceremony, according to Carlson, and he hopes to see even more this year.
With the Women and Military Service theme, Carlson said organizers are making a special effort to draw more female veterans to the ceremony.
During the ceremony, attendees will learn about the history of women’s military service, which -- unofficially -- started as early as the Revolutionary War, Carlson said. Four students will perform as historical figures to show how the role of women in the military has evolved.
Two local veterans, Joyce Jansen, who served during the Vietnam War, and Heather Medina, a PHS graduate who served in Iraq, will talk about the changes they have witnessed.
“We just want to show the differences,” Carlson said.
The ceremony, which will start at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the PHS gym, will include a tribute to prisoners of war and service members who went missing in action. Jim Kell, a member of the American Legion who last presented in Portage more than five years ago, will return with his “A Place Setting For One, A Table For All” tribute.
You have free articles remaining.
Four place settings represent the Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy in Kell’s presentation, with each item on the table symbolizing something, said organizer Dean Simonson, an Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War era.
“You have to see it to see how powerful it is. The guy does an awesome job -- he does it from here,” Simonson said, pointing at his heart.
“His presentation is just so good,” Carlson said. “He has such a presence. It just makes you feel the emotion of a POW and what it would have been like for a family to, you know, (wonder) ‘Is he ever going to come home?’”
Military honors performed by the VFW and American Legion Honor and Color Guard will close out the event. The folded flag will be presented to retired Col. LaVerne H. Griffin, who served for 28 years in the Air Force after graduating from PHS in 1948.
Simonson, Griffin’s cousin, said Griffin flew reconnaissance missions during the Vietnam War.
“Think of how many lives he saved,” Simonson said.
Last year, student presenters read letters from or written to veterans during various wars under the Past, Present and Future theme.
Ambassadors -- some 30 students and teachers -- will help welcome veterans and other guests, Carlson said.
Honoring veterans in front of students shows them what they can do with their lives, Simonson said. He said students pay close attention during the ceremony each year.
“They're so interested in what people are talking about,” Simonson said. “There’s no hanky panky going on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)