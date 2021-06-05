Portage High School seniors graduate Friday

The coronavirus pandemic stole many of the typical senior-year experiences from the class of 2021, but it didn’t take Portage High School’s graduation ceremony, an observation class speaker Alex Rietmann made early in his remarks Friday.

“Now, it wouldn’t be a graduation speech in 2021 without the mention of COVID, so I may as well put our feelings into words: It sucked,” Rietmann said from a temporary stage on the PHS football field.

“This has been an unprecedented year, and that’s equally true for our senior class. This is so true that for a while there was a real possibility that we wouldn’t have an in-person graduation,” he said.

But despite the difficulties he and his classmates faced this year and the dances, concerts and activities they missed, they were able to accept their diplomas in person -- complete with handshakes, hugs and mostly maskless faces, even though the district website said masks would be required at the event. Under sunny skies and 90-degree heat, the class of 2021 sat shoulder-to-shoulder in Warrior-orange chairs on the track Friday evening as their friends and families packed the bleachers full. Other spectators could watch from home via live stream video posted to the district's Facebook page.

