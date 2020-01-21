Portage High School students cater breakfast for Optimist Club in new 'pop-up' event space

Long tables formed a banquet-style dining experience for the Portage Optimist Club on Tuesday morning, while two students wearing chef hats prepared made-to-order omelettes from portable gas ranges on one side of the room. A buffet table along the opposite wall offered muffins, fruit and oatmeal.

Just last year, the room adjacent to the family and consumer science classroom at Portage High School was used for storage. Now, as a space for “pop-up” events, it sometimes serves as a cafe, a retail space or a dining area complete with catering service -- all aimed at giving students work experience.

One of the chefs, senior Thomas Retherford, said he was glad to have the chance to cook for the Optimists.

“It was fun -- talking to everyone, getting a little bit of words in and creating something that everyone enjoyed,” Retherford said. “Just seeing their faces as they ate it. … It was a great opportunity. Not many people get a chance to do that or get to experience it, especially at such a young age, so I’m glad Mrs. (Michelle) Madden gave me the opportunity to.”

Madden, the school’s new family and consumer science teacher, saw the room’s potential when she started in August. By October, she had moved everything out and prepared the room to become a flexible event space.