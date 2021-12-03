Portage High's four-in-one fall play continues this weekend

Though “a bit nervous,” she said she’s ready for the performances this weekend.

“There’s still some parts I’ve got to go over — I do a little monologue — but I’m really excited,” McComb said during a dress rehearsal Nov. 16. “ I’ve been practicing with my mom a lot. She was really excited to help me.”

She encouraged anyone with a spare hour to come and watch the plays. “It’s really fun,” she said.

Students auditioned during the first week of school in September and have been rehearsing after school most days since then, Canon said.

“I’ve been really happy with it. I’m really proud of the effort that they’ve put in,” she said. Theater — and school — can be chaotic, exhausting and frustrating, “but it’s really also been a wonderful way to end the day, I think, for me and the students just because no matter what happened during the day, there’s always just a lot of joy and energy in here.”

Canon said she’s excited to see the theater program build on itself in future years. In previous years, the school hired outside help to be the crew for plays; by learning those skills themselves this year, students will be able to come back and teach them to a new crop of students, she said.