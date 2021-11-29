Portage High's four-in-one fall play debuts Thursday

Zombies, fairy tale characters and awkward dates will share time on the Portage High School stage this weekend as the school’s fall play is a four-in-one production.
Theater director Sophia Canon chose four one-act plays to kick off her first experience directing at PHS and to welcome as many students as possible to the stage after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. The school last produced a play in 2019; its 2020 musical, “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” was canceled, Canon said.
“Because this is one of the first opportunities that a lot of these kids have had for theater, I wanted to get as many students involved as possible,” said Canon, who’s in her second year teaching social studies at PHS.
She managed to get 45 students involved with about 22 cast members and the rest filling out the crew, operating lights and sound equipment, managing the stage, making costumes and doing hair and makeup. COVID-19 slightly complicated the process, she said, as some students got sick, missed rehearsals and could no longer be in the show.
The plays -- “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse,” “Post-its: Notes on a Marriage,” “Law and Order: Fairytale Unit” and “Check Please!” -- will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday at PHS. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students. They can be reserved at the front office or by emailing Canon at canons@portage.k12.wi.us or purchased at the door. Audience members will be required to wear masks and asked to leave space between family units, Canon said.
Canon said she chose plays she thought “would be engaging to students on a wide level,” with a variety of stories to appeal to different people.
The diversity of genres appealed to Junior Sam Schonasky, who said he likes the mix of comedy and seriousness. A community theater veteran since he was about 8, Schonasky landed roles in each of the four plays and two in one. “Zombie Apocalypse” is his favorite, he said.
Freshman Molly McComb will debut as Cindy (Cinderella) in “Law and Order: Fairytale Unit” and Susan in “10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse,” which she said are both “really fun.” While she’s never been in theater before, she said it’s the best place to be herself.
“I am so introverted, but out here I can literally do anything, and it’s just great,” McComb said of her experience. The cast and crew are “like a family, basically."
Though “a bit nervous,” she said she’s ready for the performances this weekend.
“There’s still some parts I’ve got to go over -- I do a little monologue -- but I’m really excited,” McComb said during a dress rehearsal Nov. 16. “ I’ve been practicing with my mom a lot. She was really excited to help me.”
She encouraged anyone with a spare hour to come and watch the plays. “It’s really fun,” she said.
Students auditioned during the first week of school in September and have been rehearsing after school most days since then, Canon said.
“I’ve been really happy with it. I’m really proud of the effort that they’ve put in,” she said. Theater -- and school -- can be chaotic, exhausting and frustrating, “but it’s really also been a wonderful way to end the day, I think, for me and the students just because no matter what happened during the day, there’s always just a lot of joy and energy in here.”
Canon said she’s excited to see the theater program build on itself in future years. In previous years, the school hired outside help to be the crew for plays; by learning those skills themselves this year, students will be able to come back and teach them to a new crop of students, she said.
She also hopes to continue directing the school’s plays. Its last was student-led.
“I really had a great time, and I’m already thinking about what I might do with them next year, so we’ll see,” Canon said.
