Portage hires from within for Rusch, Lewiston principal position

Gulrud started her career in education in 1997-98 as an eighth-grade English teacher at the Junior High School in Portage, which is now Rusch Elementary, and she has served as the assistant principal at Bartels for the past seven years.

“She’s been a staple in Portage community for more than 20 years,” Sween said of hiring Gulrud. “She’s a big part of the community Sharing Suppers that we hold in all of our school buildings and she’s a Warrior through and through.”

Rudolph has worked with Gulrud in the district since 1999 and said, “She puts everything into the work she does. She works hard to help the students and their families, as well as the teachers. Knowing the community is a major advantage for a new principal.”

Gulrud is an Eleva native who earned her master’s degree in education and her administration certificate from Viterbo University in La Crosse. As the assistant principal at Bartels, her goal all along has been to become a principal and said she feels “incredibly lucky” to find that position in Portage.