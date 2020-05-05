Portage hires new school resource officer

“I’ve always had a passion for working with kids and feel honored that I was chosen for this job,” Behling said. “I think you have to be compassionate and trusting so that the kids will be able to approach you and feel comfortable approaching you.”

“They need to know you’re there to listen and not judge and that’s a big thing because a lot of people won’t come to law enforcement because they’re afraid to get in trouble, even if it’s not a law enforcement matter,” Behling continued. “Kids sometimes just need a place to vent and that (requires) being there for them and just to listen.”

Behling -- who will have an office at Portage High School -- said she’ll begin in her new role in mid-August, attending school meetings and building relationships with staff. Assuming the 2020-21 school year starts without too many restrictions related to the public health emergency, she expects to focus immediately on building relationships with students, Behling said.

“I plan to go from class to class and introduce myself, hang around the lunches, the study halls and just mingle to get to know everybody,” she said.