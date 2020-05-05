Portage hires new school resource officer

Like her predecessor, Katelyn Behling says she's focused on effective communication and building trust with students as the new school resource officer in Portage.
“You have to be able to relate to everybody,” said Behling, an officer with Portage Police Department since 2016. “I think I’ve always been really good at doing that. It’s my personality.”
The city hired Behling in April from a pool of three applicants to replace Peter Warning as SRO following his promotion to detective. The program started Jan. 1, 2019, with Warning to increase school safety, the result of a three-year contract between the city and school district.
“Kate, from day one, stated she wanted to be a school resource officer and she has shown her desire throughout her career,” Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said. “She is very passionate about this role.”
Behling received her associate of science degree in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement from Madison Area Technical College in 2015 and was certified as a Wisconsin Law Enforcement Officer in 2016. She grew up in Sun Prairie and New Lisbon, graduating from New Lisbon High School in 2012.
Behling said her interest in becoming an SRO dates back to high school, when Jack Wilkinson, a family friend, held an SRO position at Sun Prairie High School and would talk about how rewarding and enjoyable the job was. Behling is also a friend of the current SRO in Sun Prairie, Lamont Crockett.
“I’ve always had a passion for working with kids and feel honored that I was chosen for this job,” Behling said. “I think you have to be compassionate and trusting so that the kids will be able to approach you and feel comfortable approaching you.”
“They need to know you’re there to listen and not judge and that’s a big thing because a lot of people won’t come to law enforcement because they’re afraid to get in trouble, even if it’s not a law enforcement matter,” Behling continued. “Kids sometimes just need a place to vent and that (requires) being there for them and just to listen.”
Behling -- who will have an office at Portage High School -- said she’ll begin in her new role in mid-August, attending school meetings and building relationships with staff. Assuming the 2020-21 school year starts without too many restrictions related to the public health emergency, she expects to focus immediately on building relationships with students, Behling said.
“I plan to go from class to class and introduce myself, hang around the lunches, the study halls and just mingle to get to know everybody,” she said.
The school district pays two-thirds of the cost for the SRO, including wages and benefits, equipment and annual squad car replacement allocation, according to a report from when the program started. The city pays the remaining one-third of the total cost, which is estimated to be $110,500.
“The connection the SRO provides the school district, students and families is so valuable,” Superintendent Margaret Rudolph said. “When you build relationships, it pays dividends. It means that everyone is more responsive and more respectful and kind when you know the person directly.”
In 2019, Warning handled 474 calls as an SRO including 218 at Portage High School, 118 at Bartels Middle School, 78 at John Muir Elementary School, 48 at Rusch Elementary and 12 at Woodridge Primary School.
His calls involved “everything from kids who were having a bad day or having temper tantrums to truancy and vaping devices,” Warning said in March. Warning also instructed middle and high school students during their drug-use prevention units in health classes, which Behling said she hopes and expects to also do as the new SRO.
“She’s been a great asset to the department and has always shown a lot of interest in being involved in our community,” Klafke said. “She’s done a really good job making connections and that’s important (for this job). I think she’s a good fit and will be relatable to the kids.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
