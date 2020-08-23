Portage looking good on substitute teachers this year, but shortages common every year

Like any other year, Portage High School’s plan for filling unexpected vacancies is determined case by case, said Principal Oran Nehls.

“It would be a matter of, if we showed up today or tomorrow and we had a lot of teachers out, we would figure out how to handle it when that happened,” he said. “We have substitute lines that we can call for substitute teachers. We have teachers that have prep periods during the day. We have the opportunity that if we needed to move some classes around that we could make accommodations for all that.”

Starting Sept. 1, high school and middle school students who opted for in-person learning will be in school two days a week, per the district’s reopening plan, and learn virtually on the other days. Elementary students will return to school five days a week.

Nehls emphasized that since PHS hasn’t opened yet under these conditions, he doesn’t know how frequent staff absences will be. But he’s confident the school will “be able to cover any situation that pops up” and still provide the “best possible” day for students.