Portage looking good on substitute teachers this year, but shortages common every year

The majority of substitute teachers employed by the staffing agency used by the Portage school district are “ready to come back to work,” according to a district official.
However, the uncertainty caused by opening schools for the first time during a pandemic means it’s hard to know what the Portage Community School District’s needs will be, said Human Resources representative Lisa Mildenberger.
“It’s going to be a wait-and-see kind of thing,” she said.
Like many districts, Portage has experienced a substitute teacher shortage in the past, even while using the agency Teachers On Call. Last year, Mildenberger organized an open house to bring awareness to the issue and recruit new subs.
She said “a couple” of substitutes have told her they won’t be working for at least the first quarter of this school year due to worries about COVID-19, but she emphasized that it’s very few. Teachers On Call, based out of Bloomington, Minnesota, has informed her they have been hiring all summer and “that everything looks good,” she said.
In Minnesota, the agency reported that fewer than 10% of its 3,000 substitutes are not planning to return to work this fall due to the virus, according to KSTP-TV.
Cooperative Educational Service Agency 5, located in Portage, holds training sessions every year to certify new substitute teachers. CESA 5 comprises 35 school districts, including Portage, Cambria-Friesland, Lodi, Pardeeville and Poynette.
Heather Fish, director of school improvement services for the co-op, said the number of people signing up for training are about the same as this time last year. The agency trained 44 substitute teachers in 2019 and are at 28 so far this year.
But Fish said superintendents and principals, especially those in small, rural districts, tell her every year that they need more.
“There’s a shortage on any given school year, in a regular school year, and we know now that we just want to make sure that there’s not a significant shortage this year,” Fish said.
She encourages anyone interested in signing up for a training to contact her at 608-745-5490. Candidates need to have an associate degree or higher.
Once certified and hired by Teachers On Call, the Portage school district pays substitutes $120 for each day worked or $65 for a half day.
District Administrator Josh Sween said substitute teachers will be required to take the same type of health self-screener that teachers are prior to entering any school buildings this fall.
Like any other year, Portage High School’s plan for filling unexpected vacancies is determined case by case, said Principal Oran Nehls.
“It would be a matter of, if we showed up today or tomorrow and we had a lot of teachers out, we would figure out how to handle it when that happened,” he said. “We have substitute lines that we can call for substitute teachers. We have teachers that have prep periods during the day. We have the opportunity that if we needed to move some classes around that we could make accommodations for all that.”
Starting Sept. 1, high school and middle school students who opted for in-person learning will be in school two days a week, per the district’s reopening plan, and learn virtually on the other days. Elementary students will return to school five days a week.
Nehls emphasized that since PHS hasn’t opened yet under these conditions, he doesn’t know how frequent staff absences will be. But he’s confident the school will “be able to cover any situation that pops up” and still provide the “best possible” day for students.
“This is a unique year. There is no precedent set anywhere of what it’s like to work in a pandemic,” Nehls said. “So, safety is the first priority, and then we will work from there.”
