Portage High School's marching band ended its competition season with five first-place finishes, the most ever recorded by the school.
It placed third out of 32 schools in state competition Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where it scored 80.85, the highest mark in school history. The band's previous high score was 78.75, achieved in a first-place finish Oct. 13 in Sauk Prairie.
Portage High School’s marching band and color guard started the competition season with back-to-back first-place finishes Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re going to need a new trophy case,” Band Director Tom Shaver said of his group winning every competition other than state.
Its first-place finishes included competitions in Mukwonago, Waukesha, Oak Creek, Cudahay and Sauk Prairie.
“We’ve never had a season like this," Shaver said. "It’s a special group with outstanding kids who work well together.”
He credited sustained success to a strong group of 32 seniors including section leaders, drum majors and the marching stylists in charge of visuals.
The community is invited to celebrate the 132-member marching band’s achievements in a special ceremony and performance at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Portage High School gymnasium.
You have free articles remaining.
“We weren’t expecting something this great, but we wanted it and strived for it the entire way,” said senior Maddy Aldridge, who plays the mellophone and is one of four marching stylists who choreograph band maneuvers, like lunges and swinging instruments.
The marching band’s motto this year was “pride and promise,” she said, which stood out to her more than any other year.
All year long the students wanted to achieve a score of 80 and did so on the biggest stage, added her twin sister, Josie Aldridge, who plays the flute and is the head marching stylist: “I could talk to anybody from this group and celebrate that 80 with them. We’re one big family and that’s what I’m most prideful about.”
The band’s Greek mythology show featured a first movement that represented Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war; the second for Poseidon, the ill-tempered god of the sea; and the third for Zeus, the Olympian god of the sky and thunder.
“We kept getting better; we grew in every competition,” Shaver said. “That’s the mindset you need going into these events. You need to cultivate that (initial) score and keep getting better in every opportunity that you have to perform.”
The students will once again march in the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade, which is from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 28, televised by WGN9 and streamed live at wgntv.com. They last marched in that parade in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)