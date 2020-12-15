Portage middle, high school students struggle academically during pandemic school year

The changes brought to schooling by the coronavirus have caused some students to suffer academically, school administrators told the Portage School Board Monday.
The graduation rate at PHS, which has averaged almost 94% over the last six years, is projected to be about 90% in 2021 based on the fact that 17 seniors were not on track to graduate at the beginning of this school year, Portage High School Principal Oran Nehls said.
As of Dec. 7, there are 391 students at Portage High School -- 49% of the total 793 students -- with at least one F grade, according to data he presented. That’s roughly double the amount the school has had in each of the last four years: Fewer than 200 students had an F by the end of the first semester in each previous year, ranging from 20-24% of the student body.
Board President Steve Pate said he’s concerned about the PHS data and would like to see all children in school in person full time, though he acknowledged “it probably can’t be done.”
“I think the staff is working very hard,” Pate said. “I mean, this is a really troublesome time we’re in right now, but on the other hand, these kids have got one shot through life, and we’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we can.”
District Administrator Josh Sween said administrators’ goal is to bring all students back full time as soon as possible. They have considered alternative plans for when COVID-19 numbers in the community improve, including potentially offering in-person classes four days a week for some or all students, but they also have to consider whether everyone would be able to social distance throughout the day, he said.
“We are working on those kinds of plans, but right now, if I were to go to Val (Hon, district nurse) and say, ‘Hey, Val, we’re going to bring kids back four days a week right after break,’ I would need her services after she was done with me,” Sween said.
Nehls said the high school hasn’t had to close at all yet this year due to the virus, which he attributed in part to the hybrid learning model for keeping in-person numbers small enough to support distancing and other safety measures.
Board member Dan Garrigan said his perspective has changed because he experienced the virus himself “wipe out our whole family in a day or two.”
“I can imagine, now, that happening if you did open it up (fully),” Garrigan said, “how quickly that would -- could domino effect to everyone.”
Sween said he wouldn’t want to change the district’s learning mode while cases in the region remain high and the district has found a “really good recipe” to keep schools open. The district also decided to keep enforcing 14-day quarantines despite the CDC’s recent announcement that quarantines could be shorter in some cases, he said, because the longer time frame has been working well so far.
Asked by Pate if there was a way the school could bring in students who are struggling, Nehls said it already is. Some students are coming in four days a week “on a limited basis” and are kept separate from the rest of the student body. The school also started an in-person “night school” for virtual students who want extra help.
Staff have made almost 140 home visits this year to encourage students to engage in virtual learning or come back to school, Nehls added. He said he went to one student’s house and helped him connect with video to a live virtual class for the first time.
“We’re fishing for tuna with a thread, and to get them on, you’ve got to hold very tight and try to keep them on, so we’re doing everything we can … to reach out to students,” Nehls said. “I know teachers are bending over backwards trying to make phone calls and reaching out as well. So, that’s the population that scares me the biggest.”
Middle school dip
At the middle school, assessments at the beginning of the year were “significantly lower than what we wanted them to be ever before,” Bartels Middle School Principal Tim Rueth said. “Well, guess what. They hadn’t been in school since March 13, so we kind of expected some of those types of things.”
He said he’s expecting some of those numbers to improve since the school reopened, despite the challenges that come from not seeing students in person every day. Of the school’s 460 students, 105, or almost 25%, are fully virtual, Rueth said.
Like the efforts at the high school, middle school staff members are trying multiple methods to engage virtual students, including through live virtual tutoring, which has brought some “significant” improvements, Rueth said.
“I still struggle with the kiddos that aren’t showing up at all,” he said. “We still have too many of those kids, but we’re reaching out, trying to grab them -- literally, grab them -- as much as possible and invite them back from that fully virtual world.”
Rueth said BMS has had about twice as many truancies as normal, but it hasn’t seen the usual issues with discipline this year because students generally are happy to be in school and are lower in number.
School goals
He presented three goals for this year at Bartels Middle School:
- Every student will make at least one year of growth in each curriculum course area;
- Increase behaviors that promote learning and respectful interactions; and
- Provide professional development for staff that increases learning for all students
PHS’s goal is to have all students equipped with a “viable post-secondary plan by graduation,” such as attending a post-secondary school, joining the military or getting a job that pays well enough to potentially support a family, Nehls said.
Keeping engagement
“What we’ve been finding is the students that are not in our building, even just two days a week, are the ones that are struggling the most,” Rueth said, noting there are exceptions.
Nehls said that student engagement has been a challenge there too, even among in-person students. Schools across the nation are struggling with disengaged and failing students, he said.
Trying to better engage them, PHS has implemented several measures including starting an “enhancement schedule” that provides extra support for students during the school day and grade-level homeroom periods, he said.
“Especially in this time period with the pandemic, we have a lot of students that are struggling not only academically but mentally,” Nehls said, “so our school counselors have put together different activities that we do during homeroom -- not all homerooms -- but they do things around social-emotional type of activities,” including games and partnerships with local businesses.
The Portage Community School District is continuing with the hybrid learning model for middle and high schoolers that allows them to be in school two days a week for face-to-face classes. It also offers a fully virtual option.
