Portage middle, high school students struggle academically during pandemic school year

The changes brought to schooling by the coronavirus have caused some students to suffer academically, school administrators told the Portage School Board Monday.

The graduation rate at PHS, which has averaged almost 94% over the last six years, is projected to be about 90% in 2021 based on the fact that 17 seniors were not on track to graduate at the beginning of this school year, Portage High School Principal Oran Nehls said.

As of Dec. 7, there are 391 students at Portage High School -- 49% of the total 793 students -- with at least one F grade, according to data he presented. That’s roughly double the amount the school has had in each of the last four years: Fewer than 200 students had an F by the end of the first semester in each previous year, ranging from 20-24% of the student body.

Board President Steve Pate said he’s concerned about the PHS data and would like to see all children in school in person full time, though he acknowledged “it probably can’t be done.”

“I think the staff is working very hard,” Pate said. “I mean, this is a really troublesome time we’re in right now, but on the other hand, these kids have got one shot through life, and we’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we can.”