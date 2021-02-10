Portage middle, high schoolers could resume in-person learning four days a week before end of year

Like elsewhere in the state, COVID-19 case rates have dropped in the Portage school district, which continues to develop vaccination plans for staff and is considering the possibility of bringing middle and high schoolers back four days a week before the end of the school year.
District Administrator Josh Sween said, as of Monday, the Portage Community School District has only two active coronavirus cases among its students and staff, bringing the cumulative total to 166 since the start of the school year.
Case rates are “trending in a positive direction, as far as the state and the county and our school district,” Sween said Tuesday, noting the district’s seven-day case rate was 10.6 on Monday when he updated the school board. Though the state’s coronavirus activity remains high, its daily average of new cases is the lowest it has been since early September, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data.
Vaccine plans
Once educators become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine -- currently expected to start March 1 -- the district plans to host a vaccine clinic at Portage High School for roughly 250 staff members, Sween said. He’s currently working with Aspirus Divine Savior Healthcare and Wilz Hometown Pharmacy, both in Portage, to help vaccinate school staff.
Some staff members have already been innoculated because they qualified for a previous or the current phase of the state’s rollout, he added.
School Board President Steve Pate, who is on a vaccine waiting list himself, said he encourages district employees to get vaccinated.
“I know there’s two opinions on this, and you talk to different folks and they have different opinions, but I’m of the belief that we need to do it,” he said.
“I think it’s the only way we’re going to get through this, you know? … We can’t keep on going like this forever, that’s for sure,” Pate said.
End in sight?
The district’s middle and high schools have been operating on a hybrid learning schedule since the start of the school year, keeping them at roughly half their usual capacity to help meet social distancing requirements. Split into two cohorts, students in one cohort attend classes in person on Mondays and Tuesdays while the second cohort attends on Thursdays and Fridays. On their off days, they participate in virtual instruction.
But Sween said administrators are looking into whether and how they could safely resume in-person learning four days a week for grades 6-12. He emphasized that nothing has been decided yet.
“Obviously, I think a lot of that is dependent upon once we get the vaccines. I think our staff will be more comfortable with that,” Sween said, adding that 6-foot distancing requirements would be “difficult” to maintain if the cohort schedule ended. “We definitely would love to be able to do that prior to the end of the school year, so we’re kind of tentatively looking at is this feasible to do towards the end of the third quarter or starting with the fourth quarter.”
Elementary students already attend in person five days a week.
Pate said he would welcome the change.
“If we can have the students back in school as much as possible, I think it’s great,” Pate said. “We’ve been really working hard on that, and I know the staff has been working hard on getting them back, too.”
Portage High School prepares for reopening
