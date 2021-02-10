Portage middle, high schoolers could resume in-person learning four days a week before end of year

Some staff members have already been innoculated because they qualified for a previous or the current phase of the state’s rollout, he added.

School Board President Steve Pate, who is on a vaccine waiting list himself, said he encourages district employees to get vaccinated.

“I know there’s two opinions on this, and you talk to different folks and they have different opinions, but I’m of the belief that we need to do it,” he said.

“I think it’s the only way we’re going to get through this, you know? … We can’t keep on going like this forever, that’s for sure,” Pate said.

End in sight?

The district’s middle and high schools have been operating on a hybrid learning schedule since the start of the school year, keeping them at roughly half their usual capacity to help meet social distancing requirements. Split into two cohorts, students in one cohort attend classes in person on Mondays and Tuesdays while the second cohort attends on Thursdays and Fridays. On their off days, they participate in virtual instruction.

But Sween said administrators are looking into whether and how they could safely resume in-person learning four days a week for grades 6-12. He emphasized that nothing has been decided yet.