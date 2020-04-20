Portage, Pardeeville mulling options for 2020 graduation ceremonies

Portage and Pardeeville school districts have not yet ruled out holding in-person graduation ceremonies this summer as they discuss their options — including virtual formats.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that schools would not reopen during the 2019-20 school year due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, eliminating the option of in-person graduation ceremonies held prior to June 30.
Portage already decided to hold a virtual ceremony but could, if it's safe, hold another in-person event in July or August, Portage High School Principal Joshua Sween said Monday. Its virtual ceremony will most likely be broadcast on the actual graduation date of June 5 with the format still to be determined.
“We have lots of ideas and just need to finalize what will work best for us,” Sween said of discussed options including compiling video clips of each senior walking across the stage.
Pardeeville Superintendent Gus Knitt said his district is still determining how to proceed with graduation but aims to hold it in person, “if at all possible.”
“We would love our seniors to get together one last time, in person,” Knitt said. “They’ve been denied that this whole spring. Once graduation occurs, everyone goes their separate direction and it’s tough to stay in contact. We want to give them that opportunity to at least see each other as a class, face to face.”
Portage and Pardeeville, like many districts across the state and nation, have employed distance learning since late March. Portage recently adopted a pass/fail grading system for high school courses to account for the differences between classroom and digital learning as well as any discrepancies in student access to digital materials during the pandemic. Knitt said he expects Pardeeville will make a decision about moving to a pass/fail system later this week.
Last week, Portage applied to the state Department of Public Instruction for a waiver to the required hours of instruction and Pardeeville expects to do the same this week. Both districts are also determining when and how to get personal items from student lockers and school classrooms back to the students.
Pardeeville School Board President Margo Pufahl said every school district has to decide between holding in-person graduation ceremonies with health precautions and tentative dates or holding virtual events that present other unique challenges.
“Precautions would need to be taken if a ceremony is held in person, no matter when it happens,” Pufahl said. “Holding it in person is our priority, but there would be restrictions.”
Pardeeville leaders have discussed the possibility of restricting the number of people who could attend a live ceremony, per graduate, and holding the event outdoors where social distancing would be easier.
“But then there’s the uncertainty of the weather,” Pufahl said of possibly holding Pardeeville graduation in the athletic complex. “It might rain, and you would also need to hold it at night so that you don’t have people fainting under the sun when it’s 80 degrees.”
Holding only a virtual graduation puts attendees, including the graduates, at the mercy of their internet connections which can vary in quality from family to family and would also deprive the graduates of spending quality time with their classmates at an important time in their lives.
“I just feel so sorry for these students who’ve already had to give up all of those memories they would have their senior years: Their last music concerts, their last ball games," Pufahl said. “It just makes me sad. At some point, in the next couple of weeks, we will decide what we can do for these kids because they certainly deserve to have a ceremony of some type.”
Portage Superintendent Margaret Rudolph said Portage will let families know all of its graduation plans as soon as possible and encouraged them to reach out to the district with any questions they might have during the closures.
“This is a difficult situation for all of us, but it is not impossible,” Rudolph said of overcoming challenges related to school closures. “We will continue to work together to provide the best options for our students that we can.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
