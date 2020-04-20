Portage, Pardeeville mulling options for 2020 graduation ceremonies

“But then there’s the uncertainty of the weather,” Pufahl said of possibly holding Pardeeville graduation in the athletic complex. “It might rain, and you would also need to hold it at night so that you don’t have people fainting under the sun when it’s 80 degrees.”

Holding only a virtual graduation puts attendees, including the graduates, at the mercy of their internet connections which can vary in quality from family to family and would also deprive the graduates of spending quality time with their classmates at an important time in their lives.

“I just feel so sorry for these students who’ve already had to give up all of those memories they would have their senior years: Their last music concerts, their last ball games," Pufahl said. “It just makes me sad. At some point, in the next couple of weeks, we will decide what we can do for these kids because they certainly deserve to have a ceremony of some type.”

Portage Superintendent Margaret Rudolph said Portage will let families know all of its graduation plans as soon as possible and encouraged them to reach out to the district with any questions they might have during the closures.

“This is a difficult situation for all of us, but it is not impossible,” Rudolph said of overcoming challenges related to school closures. “We will continue to work together to provide the best options for our students that we can.”

