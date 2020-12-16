Portage public schools to continue leave benefits, replenish COVID sick days for staff

Portage Community School District employees who can’t work due to quarantine will continue to receive pay for those days and won’t have to use their own sick time even after federal coronavirus measures end Dec. 31.

With the CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act set to expire in two weeks, human resources manager Lisa Mildenberger asked the personnel committee and school board to approve a contingency plan Monday that basically extends the benefits mandated under the acts, including two-thirds pay for employees who have to be absent for more than 10 cumulative days because of the virus.

“That’s really all I wanted to ask for, is if we could continue doing the same thing, because that’s the biggest thing. I talked to a lot of employees who -- it’s been a struggle for them if they don’t get paid,” Mildenberger said during the committee meeting that preceded the full board meeting.

Some employees have had to dip into their own sick leave for COVID-related absences that went beyond those required to be covered, administrators said. Mildenberger recommended the district replenish those 18 sick days next year.