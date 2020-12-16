Portage public schools to continue leave benefits, replenish COVID sick days for staff

Portage Community School District employees who can’t work due to quarantine will continue to receive pay for those days and won’t have to use their own sick time even after federal coronavirus measures end Dec. 31.
With the CARES Act and Families First Coronavirus Response Act set to expire in two weeks, human resources manager Lisa Mildenberger asked the personnel committee and school board to approve a contingency plan Monday that basically extends the benefits mandated under the acts, including two-thirds pay for employees who have to be absent for more than 10 cumulative days because of the virus.
“That’s really all I wanted to ask for, is if we could continue doing the same thing, because that’s the biggest thing. I talked to a lot of employees who -- it’s been a struggle for them if they don’t get paid,” Mildenberger said during the committee meeting that preceded the full board meeting.
Some employees have had to dip into their own sick leave for COVID-related absences that went beyond those required to be covered, administrators said. Mildenberger recommended the district replenish those 18 sick days next year.
Pete Hibner, the district’s business manager, said the measure has no effect on the budget this year because salaries are already included in it. There will be a cost to replenishing the sick days next year, but he noted he wouldn’t want employees “to have to burn through a lot of sick days through no fault of their own.”
District Administrator Josh Sween said he doesn’t expect the federal relief acts to be extended this year, if at all. The sick leave provisions apply to only certain employers, including public schools.
“And we have not seen anybody that we feel is trying to take advantage of this,” Sween told the school board. “In fact, most of the people are upset that they have to be out. They want to be here. They want to be working.”
If an employee’s classroom is closed and they weren’t a close contact to anyone diagnosed with COVID-19, they are required to fill in as needed in other classrooms or schools, so long as they are qualified for the vacancy, Hibner said. He said the district now is “always” short of aids and teachers. Teachers without symptoms whose classrooms are closed continue to teach virtually.
Board members unanimously passed the recommendations on a roll-call vote. Kelly Behnke noted if they didn’t, the district would effectively be incentivizing employees to come to work sick. Matt Foster participated virtually.
“It’s the right thing to do. These are different times,” Board President Steve Pate said.
In other action Monday, the Portage School Board:
- Agreed to District Administrator Josh Sween’s plan to have two snow days this year where students and staff will get the day off. On additional inclement weather days, the district will switch to virtual learning where students will be expected to participate.
- Gave board commendations to two student athletes who are going to state for swimming.
