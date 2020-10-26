Portage, Reedsburg students urged to reach out as counselors see rising anxiety, disconnection

Resources

Portage: To access counseling services, contact your child’s school or school counselor.

Reedsburg: Reedsburg students or parents can call Erica Lehr-Reuber’s office at 608-524-2016 ext. 2021, cellphone at 608-434-5347, or can email her at elehr@rsd.k12.wi.us for services.

Baraboo: Middle and high school families can call Dr. Karen Ailsworth at 608-352-3233 or a school nurse to make an appointment regarding mental health.