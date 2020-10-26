Portage, Reedsburg students urged to reach out as counselors see rising anxiety, disconnection

As school counselors across the state report an increase in anxiety and disconnection among their students, Portage and Reedsburg staff are encouraging students and their families to contact them for support.
“Our plea would be that people do reach out, you know, if they’re having any kind of struggles, large or small,” said Terry Gilman, guidance counselor at Portage High School, “because again, we’re trying to help everyone be successful and kind of get through past this time and keep the schools open.”
Reedsburg School District social worker Erica Lehr-Reuber said the need for school counseling services is “definitely higher” this year than usual, both in the local community and “globally.”
Her district is trying to increase awareness of mental health issues and connect parents with available resources. Over the summer, she said Reedsburg started a mental health initiative, including a leadership team of administrators, counselors, psychologists, nurses, teachers, community stakeholders and herself.
One out of every two students at Reedsburg middle and high school are experiencing a mental health condition, according to a district survey conducted in September. Lehr-Reuber said those results were consistent with the district’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey.
This year, student services staff in Reedsburg are trying to reach virtual students via Google Meet and other virtual methods, but some aren’t engaging and aren’t participating in classes, Lehr-Reuber said. There are “a lot of disengaged students right now, and that is a really big concern,” she said, adding that a lack of participation can cause a “downward spiral for these students when they’re already struggling with isolation,” anxiety or depression.
Wisconsin School Counselor Association Executive Director Stacy Eslick said the increase in needs this year is being seen statewide, based on what counselors are reporting to the WSCA.
They’re reporting an increase in anxiety among students of all ages about the pandemic, their family’s health and what happens if someone they know gets sick, Eslick said. Students across the state are struggling to cope with grief as families forgo funerals to prevent spread of the virus. Many are feeling isolated, unmotivated or hopeless, and are grappling with the challenges of virtual or hybrid learning, she said.
While Eslick said methods vary from district to district, counselors are generally creative and adaptable problem-solvers who have adapted to online and other resources during this pandemic. But some students are certainly falling through the cracks, she said.
“I do know that that’s one of the concerns that counselors have, is we really want to try and have our students feel connected as much as they can to school and also to keep them safe,” she said. “And those are things that can be really hard, because some of our students, especially online, they just don’t do well with that type of learning.”
Eslick said she’s expecting the situation to become even worse, as job loss leads to more food insecurity and homelessness for students. If their basic needs aren’t met, students can’t focus on learning in school, she noted.
“I think counselors have a really critical role in that … the needs that we’re going to see are actually going to increase because of all the ripple effects of what’s happening with COVID,” Eslick said.
In Portage, Gilman hasn’t noticed the same increase, saying her workload feels about the same this year. However, with some students fully virtual, counselors can’t rely on seeing them in school like they usually would, Gilman said. She emphasized the importance that families make sure the school district has their up-to-date contact information.
She said counselors are employing all of the usual methods to connect with students -- phone, email and in-person meetings -- in addition to conducting more home visits than they’ve done before. Students seem most comfortable talking on the phone, texting or emailing, she said.
“We do whatever they feel comfortable with,” Gilman said.
In Reedsburg, the district is sending out surveys to students and families to identify their needs and develop ways to address it, such as offering groups that meet virtually or in person to discuss a topic, such as mindfulness, anxiety or depression, Lehr-Reuber said. Also as part of the initiative, teachers are being encouraged to incorporate more social-emotional learning curriculum into their classrooms, Lehr-Reuber said.
Baraboo Director of Student Services Michele Yates Wickus declined an interview with the News Republic and declined to allow any school counselors to talk with a reporter about their efforts this year. She cited “time constraints and workloads.”
According to the Baraboo School District’s newsletter on Thursday, a pediatrician with a “special interest in pediatric mental health” will be offering in-person and virtual clinic visits at the middle and high school each week for students with ADHD, depression, anxiety and other conditions.
Gilman, Eslick and Lehr-Reuber said teachers, counselors, administrators and support staff are working as a team more than ever to meet student needs and keep track of things like changes in students’ learning models.
“It definitely takes a village” Lehr-Reuber said. “We’re seeing that more and more now than I think in previous years, because there are so many different needs, and family circumstances and situations have been just compounded on so many different areas, so really I feel like the communication between staff is so much better.”
School staff have had to learn how to provide education in new ways. Similarly, students have had to adjust how they navigate educational resources, such as learning to use Google Classroom, Gilman said.
“It’s just different,” Gilman said. “I think the learning curve has been steep for everyone and we’re kind of adjusting things as we go, and we feel better every day about how things are going moving forward.”
Shortage
High caseloads are hampering some schools’ efforts, Eslick said. The national school counselors association recommends one counselor for every 250 students, but Wisconsin schools average 414 students per counselor, she said.
“Most definitely, we need more counselors,” she said.
Lehr-Reuber agreed that there’s a shortage of counselors, as well as mental health clinicians who work with children and adolescents, which create a “big barrier” to meeting students’ needs, especially in a timely manner. Some students have to wait up to six weeks for an appointment, she said.
But the district tries to meet regularly with those students in the meantime and work with any others who need support, Lehr-Reuber said.
“We just want families to know that we are aware of them, that they matter, that their children matter, and that we are here to help support them,” Lehr-Reuber said.
“If there’s anything they need, they can just reach out and we’ll figure out how to get the support and resources that they need,” she said. “… We understand that this is a real struggle, that mental health -- it’s a real concern, and that oftentimes it can be taboo to talk about it.”
