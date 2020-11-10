Portage School Board calls for gender-neutral language in policies

“This point about name and pronoun usage was so salient across all of the data, in fact that we see it as central to trans and GNC youths’ experience of school climate,” the report stated.

Board President Steve Pate said he opposes the measure because he doesn’t think a resolution is necessary, pointing to District Administrator Josh Sween’s comment that officials have already started incorporating gender-neutral language into policies.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t believe we have a discrimination problem within our community. At least, I hope we don’t, anyway,” Pate said, later adding, “I think we need to be conscious of it, but I don’t think you need to come down with the hammer and say, ‘We’re going to do this,’ because sometimes -- I don’t know if we could possibly eliminate use of those pronouns in every situation.”

Member Dan Garrigan also questioned whether a resolution was necessary, but added that he supported its intent.

While such a measure isn’t necessary to change policy language, Sween said it would communicate to the public that the school board finds it important.