Portage School Board calls for gender-neutral language in policies

In a largely symbolic move, the Portage School Board expressed “unequivocal support” -- on a 6-1 vote -- for transgender and gender-nonconforming students and staff Monday.
Board Clerk Matt Foster proposed a resolution calling for all gender-specific language, such as “he” and “she,” to be replaced with gender-neutral pronouns like "them” in district documents as they are revised “in the normal course of operations.” It states that some people don’t identify as male or female and an increasing number of youth prefer gender-neutral pronouns.
When reviewing district policies as a member of the committee that oversees them, Foster said the idea struck him as the right thing to do.
“It’s just one of those things that struck my mind, and I thought, ‘It’s time to get it done,’” he said, noting his 30-year-old daughter helped him draft the resolution.
It cites a 2015 report by UW-Madison assistant professors Maurice Gattis and Sara McKinnon that sought to document the experiences of transgender and gender nonconforming students in Wisconsin schools. In the report, the authors found that students weren’t always addressed by their preferred name or pronoun and that school policies were inconsistent on the matter.
“This point about name and pronoun usage was so salient across all of the data, in fact that we see it as central to trans and GNC youths’ experience of school climate,” the report stated.
Board President Steve Pate said he opposes the measure because he doesn’t think a resolution is necessary, pointing to District Administrator Josh Sween’s comment that officials have already started incorporating gender-neutral language into policies.
“I don’t believe we have a discrimination problem within our community. At least, I hope we don’t, anyway,” Pate said, later adding, “I think we need to be conscious of it, but I don’t think you need to come down with the hammer and say, ‘We’re going to do this,’ because sometimes -- I don’t know if we could possibly eliminate use of those pronouns in every situation.”
Member Dan Garrigan also questioned whether a resolution was necessary, but added that he supported its intent.
While such a measure isn’t necessary to change policy language, Sween said it would communicate to the public that the school board finds it important.
“I think it would go a long way to showing our students who are trans or nonbinary that we do think about them, as well,” Sween said. “So what I’m saying is, to go back and scrub everything is going to take some time, but it’s doable. It’s something that we can continue to work on.”
It also would ensure that the priority remains even under a different board and different administrators, Foster said.
“Now and in the future, there’s no question about yes, we want to do this,” he said, adding that it shows respect for “students, faculty, staff and the community at large.”
The resolution applies to all district documents, including handbooks, policies, contracts and other correspondence that already exist, as well as ones written in the future.
“The Portage Community School District intends to show unequivocal support for all LGBTQIA students, faculty, and staff,” it says, referring to groups that include lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people.
Board members approved the measure 6-1 on a roll-call vote, with Pate dissenting.
The district doesn’t have any statistics or survey data on its transgender or nonbinary students, according to Sween.
