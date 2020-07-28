Portage School Board OKs reopening plan with in-person learning, mask requirement and virtual option

The district will use the model Sween recommended as long as the county’s COVID-19 activity level is medium or high. It’s currently designated as high by DHS. If the county dips to low risk, the district could return to having all students in person every day, Sween said.

“So, that was a lot, but my point to you is we have really scoured and thought very hard about this plan, and like I said at the very beginning, safety is our No. 1 priority in this school district, and we feel like this plan does provide us the ability to return to school in person as safely as possible,” he said.

Some board members asked questions, and Matt Foster, board clerk, said he would have liked more time to look through the plan details before voting, though he still voted to approve it.

In giving its approval, the board agreed to give administrators the authority to switch instructional models as needed.

“I don’t envy your position, but I’m impressed at the thought that went into this,” said Chad Edwards, vice president. “You guys have done a nice job.”

Sween said he will share the full details of the district’s reopening plan with the public on or before Friday.

Mask requirement