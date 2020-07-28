Portage School Board OKs reopening plan with in-person learning, mask requirement and virtual option

Starting Sept. 1, Portage public schools will resume in-person learning five days a week for elementary students and two days a week for middle and high schoolers under a plan approved by the school board Monday, which also requires students and staff to wear face coverings.
“We know we’re going to have to be flexible, and we may have to move from in-person to fully digital at some point during the year,” said Josh Sween, Portage Community School District administrator.
He presented the Return to Learn plan at a special meeting Monday in the district board room, while several community members watched on a screen in a separate room to maintain social distancing.
Under the plan, which board members approved unanimously after the roughly 90-minute presentation and questions, students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade will resume their regular full-time schedule of attending school in person. Middle and high school students will be split into two groups, one in schools on Mondays and Tuesdays and the other on Thursdays and Fridays, and both participating in virtual learning on weekdays they’re not in school.
Some special education students may need to attend in person daily because of their individualized education plan, Sween said. Staff and students who are considered high risk for serious complications if infected with COVID-19 will have alternative options to limit their exposure “wherever possible,” he said.
A remote/at-home learning option is also available for those who aren’t comfortable with the risk of going to school this year. Sween said families interested in that option should register next week to ensure the district has time to plan and allocate staff, but he noted that they will be committed to remote learning for at least the first semester, barring any extenuating circumstances.
Regardless of which model students are learning under, they will be graded and receive scores, unlike last spring. Remote learning also will be mostly “synchronous,” meaning students will be required to log on at their designated class times in front of live teachers, Sween said.
In developing the plan, the district worked with Columbia County Health and Human Services and incorporated recommendations from the state health department, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sween said. The county health department, the district’s legal counsel and insurance company vetted it.
He said the district will need to be able to “move fluidly” between learning models. For example, if case rates rise to a “severe” level, all students may have to transition to fully remote learning, a shift Sween said staff should be able accomplish in one day.
If a student tests positive for the virus, the building principal will enact the next steps, such as sending home that student’s classmates and teacher to quarantine. If multiple classes in a building have positive cases, the whole building may need to shut down and transition to remote learning.
The district will use the model Sween recommended as long as the county’s COVID-19 activity level is medium or high. It’s currently designated as high by DHS. If the county dips to low risk, the district could return to having all students in person every day, Sween said.
“So, that was a lot, but my point to you is we have really scoured and thought very hard about this plan, and like I said at the very beginning, safety is our No. 1 priority in this school district, and we feel like this plan does provide us the ability to return to school in person as safely as possible,” he said.
Some board members asked questions, and Matt Foster, board clerk, said he would have liked more time to look through the plan details before voting, though he still voted to approve it.
In giving its approval, the board agreed to give administrators the authority to switch instructional models as needed.
“I don’t envy your position, but I’m impressed at the thought that went into this,” said Chad Edwards, vice president. “You guys have done a nice job.”
Sween said he will share the full details of the district’s reopening plan with the public on or before Friday.
Mask requirement
Except for those with medical exemptions, both students and staff members will be required to wear a mask or face shield this school year, Sween said. Students with an IEP or disability may also be exempted.
“This is in the best interest of everybody in our district and the students, staff and community that we do ask and require that everybody wears a face covering when they come into our buildings,” Sween said.
The district will provide at least two cloth masks for every student and employee, but they can also supply their own or opt for one of the district’s face shields, he said.
“That’s a big change from last time,” said Matt Foster, board clerk.
Sween agreed, adding the shift in thinking about mask requirements has been happening locally and nationally.
“Initially, there were a lot of concerns legally that, you know, we couldn’t force students to wear masks or require them to wear masks, but legal opinion on that has changed,” he said.
He said students will have chances to remove their face covering throughout the day, when they are at least 6 feet away from anyone else and when eating.
“Breaks are really important,” Sween said.
School buses
Bus capacity will be limited to 24 students or fewer, and everyone will be required to wear a face covering. Though students from the same household will be able to share a seat, others will be limited to one per seat, and barriers will separate the driver from their riders.
Buses will be disinfected after each route, Sween said. He’s expecting more students to rely on their own transportation.
Building and rule changes
School staff started installing plexiglass barriers in public spaces throughout the district, Sween said. They’ll be putting adhesives on floors to mark 6-foot distances, removing and reconfiguring furniture to encourage distancing, putting up signs and adding sanitation stations in each classroom.
Drinking fountains will be shut down based on county and DHS recommendations, but students will be able to fill water bottles at filling stations in each school.
Students won’t be able to use a locker because lockers are a “high contamination” area where students tend to congregate, Sween said. Instead, they’ll be allowed this year to carry backpacks to their classes.
Elementary classrooms will move as groups with limited interactions outside of their cohort. Rather than having students go to the art room or other classroom for a lesson, teachers will come to them.
Each building will have a designated isolation room where symptomatic students and staff can wait for a ride home without potentially exposing the rest of the school to the virus.
No non-essential visitors will be allowed in schools this year.
The district has prepared contingency plans to handle staff absences and “may have to move staff around to cover areas on a daily basis,” Sween said.
Staff and students will be expected to screen themselves for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to district premises each day. If they answer “yes” to any of the questions on the self-screening survey, they are asked to stay home.
“That may be an issue at some point in time, but we’re limiting and trying to be as safe as possible,” Sween said.
Enhanced cleaning procedures
In addition to enhanced cleaning procedures, the district is installing “ionisers” in its HVAC system, which Sween said causes virus particles in the air to drop and stick to whatever surface they land on, preventing them from circulating in the air throughout the building.
Isolation rooms for symptomatic students will also be converted to “negative pressure rooms” that will vent directly to the outdoors, so contaminated air doesn’t flow to the rest of the building. For those that can’t vent outside, Director of Building & Grounds Steve Geike said the air will be filtered.
Disinfectant foggers, purchased by the district, will disinfect every building at least once per week when empty. Sween said custodial staff will disinfect high-touch surfaces with “a very safe chemical” every two hours each day.
Staff support
Referring to a staff survey, Sween said the majority of district employees support the options in the plan. He also shared the plan with the Portage Education Association, which he said gave full support.
Portage Education Association President Terry Kibby confirmed that in an email to the Daily Register Tuesday.
“The PEA has been working openly and honestly with the school district administrative team all summer to address all questions and concerns any staff member in the district has brought to our attention,” Kibby wrote. “We fully support the district's Return to Learn plan with all the safety measures in place for students, staff and the Portage community.”
Parent responses
At least two parents with children enrolled in the district attended the meeting. Melissa Miller-Hayes, whose children will both be in middle school this year, and Kara Paske, whose two are in elementary school, expressed several concerns about the plan.
Both said they would have preferred masks to be optional for students, but they were glad the district is trying to keep elementary students in school five days a week.
“My youngest has asthma. It will not work well,” Paske said. She doesn’t necessarily want to spend money out of pocket to get a doctor’s note.
Paske also said child care remains a “huge” problem in Portage, which will make it difficult for parents who can’t work from home if schools shut down. She’s considered enrolling her children in private school or another district.
“We have no clue what we’re going to do, especially when it comes down to busing,” she said.
Miller-Hayes said she’s overall OK with the plan, though she’s concerned about the disinfectants and cleaners the district plans to spray in schools and how they might affect students who are asthmatic or have allergies.
“You’re going to get so over-sterile that the kids will get sicker, basically,” Miller-Hayes said.
