Portage School Board passes new mask requirements

“We will remain flexible and adapt as things change,” Sween said. “If we have a major shutdown similar to the spring before last (spring 2020) when we shut down. We can get supplies to students for all virtual learning.”

Sween said the district will continue to clean and disinfect high touch areas and maintain three feet of separation with staff and students whenever possible.

School buses will be back at full capacity this year. Federal law requires everyone on public transportation including school buses to wear a mask.

“We are asking parents to contact the district if they plan on dropping their students off at the school, so we can have the most accurate route numbers for the drivers,” Sween said.

Portage schools have also partnered with Kiel School district online learning options for Portage students to continue with virtual learning.

“Families and students are still going to be given the option to do online learning or if they would like to come back into the buildings and the classroom,” Sween said. “We did this last year, but the main difference this year is we are asking students to stick with one for an entire semester.”