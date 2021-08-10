Portage School Board passes new mask requirements

Portage School Board passed a Return to Learn plan for the upcoming school year with a few changes to mask policy, virtual learning and school operations. Using current local coronavirus rates, students below high school will be required to wear masks.
The plan, which is mandated by the state to pass, uses a Centers for Disease Control metric with four escalating risk levels based on the number of new COVID-19 cases and positive COVID-19 tests in the area.
There were two opposing votes on the plan. However, they were opposed to the plan for completely different reasons.
Portage Board Clerk Matt Foster said masks should be mandatory for everyone at all times while school board president Steve Pate said children shouldn’t be forced to wear masks.
“I disagree with this mask policy. I think there should be mandatory masks at all levels at all times this year,” Foster said.
“I think the exact opposite,” Pate said. “I don’t believe a seven-year-old should be wearing a mask.”
District Administrator for Portage Community School District Josh Sween gave a presentation explaining the entire Return to Learn plan for the 2021-2022 school year Monday night.
He said CDC mask metric has four risk levels paired with a color, blue represents a low level of community transmission according to the CDC. This is based on total new cases new 100,000 persons in the last seven days and percentage of tests that are positive during the past seven days.
The risk levels increase with yellow, moderate level of community transmission, orange and red. Sween said Columbia County is currently in orange or substantial level of community transmission.
If school started tomorrow, masks would be mandatory for all elementary and middle school students but would be optional for high school students.
Students are broken down into three categories elementary students (4K-5th grade), middles school (6th grade-8th grade) and high school (9th grade-12th grade). Sween said because children over the age of 12 can receive the COVID-19 vaccine they would have optional masks if school started today.
The plan does state masks are optional for everyone when outside.
Students and staff will be asked to self-screen before coming to school every day.
“This includes checking for cough, sore throat and fever among other things,” Sween said. “We’re just asking people if they feel sick they stay home.”
Sween said other changes to the plan include lockers will be available to students this year.
“We are still going over a plan on how long students will be allowed at lockers. How much time they’ll have and if we run it in shifts,” Sween said.
Students will be back in the classroom five days a week. Sween said this could change.
“We will remain flexible and adapt as things change,” Sween said. “If we have a major shutdown similar to the spring before last (spring 2020) when we shut down. We can get supplies to students for all virtual learning.”
Sween said the district will continue to clean and disinfect high touch areas and maintain three feet of separation with staff and students whenever possible.
School buses will be back at full capacity this year. Federal law requires everyone on public transportation including school buses to wear a mask.
“We are asking parents to contact the district if they plan on dropping their students off at the school, so we can have the most accurate route numbers for the drivers,” Sween said.
Portage schools have also partnered with Kiel School district online learning options for Portage students to continue with virtual learning.
“Families and students are still going to be given the option to do online learning or if they would like to come back into the buildings and the classroom,” Sween said. “We did this last year, but the main difference this year is we are asking students to stick with one for an entire semester.”
If students decide to continue with virtual classes they will need to continue the entire semester, the same goes for students who are enrolled as in-person.
Virtual learning students will still be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities and athletics.
“Virtual students have the option to take two in-person classes,” Sween said. “So, if a student wants to take band, they will have that option to come in the building for that class throughout the semester.”
Sween said the district is still going over plans for athletics and the possibility of allowing fans at events this year.