Portage school district administrator position opened first for candidates on staff

Portage Community School District staff will have first crack at applying for the district administrator position, which Margaret Rudolph announced last month she plans to vacate at the end of this school year.

“We believe we have a great staff, and if there’s someone out there that’s qualified, we want to talk to them,” said School Board President Steve Pate. “We think we have a wonderful staff, and we’d like to give them the opportunity — much like we did (for) Margaret. She’s worked out really great, so we want to see if there’s anyone else that’s interested.”

The school board met in closed session for about an hour Monday night. After it reconvened in open session, the board asked Rudolph to post the position internally, she said.

District employees who are interested in the position and have a district administrator license can send a letter of interest to Pate by Monday. His email is pates@portage.k12.wi.us.

Rudolph said the board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 to “continue the process.”

If any candidates come forward, Pate said they will likely interview with the school board, “and then we’ll go from there.”

