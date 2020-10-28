Portage School District asks for support on ninth consecutive operational referendum

“Their support of students and children in the community is second to none,” Shortreed added.

District officials have also been presenting information -- often via virtual meeting -- on the referendum to various groups, including parent-teacher organizations, service clubs and municipal boards, Hibner said. Because of the pandemic, they’ve given about 20 presentations this year, he said, adding that it’s usually twice that in a normal year.

Information also is available on the district website.

If it fails

If the measure fails, Pate said the district would make another attempt at passing it in the April election.

If it were to fail both times, Hibner said officials would have to reduce staff “probably in all areas,” which would mean higher class sizes, and reduce course offerings in electives and extracurriculars. While Hibner noted the importance of those programs, he said the district would have to consider them for cuts.

The district will provide more specific details on what reductions officials are considering after the November election, he added.