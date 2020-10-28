Portage School District asks for support on ninth consecutive operational referendum

Portage voters will find that president is not the only consequential choice they’ll have to make on Tuesday’s ballot.
They’ll also have to decide whether to grant the Portage Community School District a five-year, $3.7 million referendum to help it meet operational costs. The referendum would start in July, allowing the district to levy up to $3.7 million over its state-imposed revenue limit for each of the following five years.
Since 2003, the state hasn’t provided schools with enough funds to be able to “provide the educational program that we feel our students and families deserve,” said Peter Hibner, the district’s business director.
“The state finance formula just doesn’t provide enough revenue to do so,” he said, “so that’s why we are reliant on the local community to provide that additional support.”
If the referendum passes, it will replace the current five-year, $2.6 million referendum which sunsets this school year.
Hibner said he’s “confident” the district won’t need to levy the full amount each year but decided to ask for that potential due to uncertainty about state funding, dropping enrollment and rising costs.
He emphasized that the district won’t spend more than it actually needs, even with voters’ approval. According to the district, it has levied under its maximum available amount in 14 of the last 18 years. Since the 2003-04 school year, it has chosen not to levy $10.1 million of its $40.6 million referendum authority.
School Board President Steve Pate reiterated the point.
“I believe we do a great job of balancing resources against needs,” Pate said, “and I think … we make good use of the taxpayers’ money. I think they get a good value for their dollar.”
They both expressed optimism about the ballot initiative’s chances on Tuesday, given the community’s past support of schools. Portage voters have approved the district’s last eight operational referendums.
Ellie Shortreed, chairwoman of the Get Out To Vote committee, agreed despite the challenges of getting word out during a pandemic that has cancelled many gatherings. The committee, which she has been active in since the first referendum in 2003, is not affiliated with the district, though Shortreed teaches special education at Portage High School.
Its core group of five to 10 have been sending letters, reaching out to potential voters through social media and asking school staff to contact their friends and neighbors to inform them of the ballot initiative and ask for their support, Shortreed said.
“It’s really an awareness campaign, because when it comes right down to it, our community supports referendums. They support Portage schools,” she said. “I have never seen a community like this that if we need lights on the football field, people donate; if we need a skateboard park, people donate. Anything this community can do for kids, they do.”
“Their support of students and children in the community is second to none,” Shortreed added.
District officials have also been presenting information -- often via virtual meeting -- on the referendum to various groups, including parent-teacher organizations, service clubs and municipal boards, Hibner said. Because of the pandemic, they’ve given about 20 presentations this year, he said, adding that it’s usually twice that in a normal year.
Information also is available on the district website.
If it fails
If the measure fails, Pate said the district would make another attempt at passing it in the April election.
If it were to fail both times, Hibner said officials would have to reduce staff “probably in all areas,” which would mean higher class sizes, and reduce course offerings in electives and extracurriculars. While Hibner noted the importance of those programs, he said the district would have to consider them for cuts.
The district will provide more specific details on what reductions officials are considering after the November election, he added.
“We don’t like to … start with that because honestly, I don’t want it to be a scare tactic with the referendum,” Hibner said. “Our first go-around is more about if you’re pleased with what we’re offering for students and you think we’re doing it in a prudent manner, then we hope you’ll vote yes on the referendum.”
Tax impact if it passes
Over the next five years, annual property taxes on a $100,000 home would be an average of $60 higher than this year if the referendum passes, according to district projections. It estimates the school tax rate would increase slightly for the first two years, and then dip in the fourth and fifth year, for an average annual increase of 6 cents per $1,000 of property value.
The district had projected a similar tax impact under the last five-year referendum, but school-related taxes instead dropped by an average of 32 cents per year.
Hibner said the actual tax impact could again be less than projected.
"I think that's the highest it could be," he said of the $60 estimate on a $100,000 property.
