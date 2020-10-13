Portage school district down students, looks to attract more with virtual program

With an unexpectedly low student count this year, Portage Community School District officials are looking to differentiate their virtual program from other districts’ to draw some students back to Portage.
“By providing a good virtual program, some of those Portage kids who are going to other virtual programs with other school districts, we think, may come back into the fold,” said the district’s business director Peter Hibner on Tuesday.
Hibner told the school board Monday that there are fewer students in the district this year than he had previously projected, particularly in the youngest grades. He said the decrease in those grades seems to be consistent with what other districts are seeing due to COVID-19.
About 60 Portage students open enrolled out of the district in favor of other districts’ virtual programs, he said, attributing that fact at least in part to parents’ uncertainty going into this school year. The district announced its plan in August, which may have been after some parents chose to enroll in virtual programs elsewhere.
He emphasized the importance of adding to the virtual program more teacher-student interaction and live instruction, known as synchronous learning, where virtual students can watch lessons from home in real time. There are many virtual programs available to parents, but many don’t provide much interaction, Hibner said, “so that’s what we want our kids to get.”
District Administrator Josh Sween said middle and high school teachers are already incorporating more of these methods than they were at the start of the year, a change that parents have been wanting to see.
“If we have to shift to fully virtual, it will be more synchronous learning with live teaching from the teachers, so that’s what, I think, is going to separate us from other schools that are doing virtual schooling,” Sween said.
While many of Portage’s 475 virtual students will likely resume in-person learning once the threat of COVID-19 subsides, Hibner said he expects at least some will want to continue in a virtual program. District officials will have to consider whether to continue to offer it next year, he said.
The numbers
According to the headcount conducted in September, there are 2,170 students in the district this fall -- including virtual students -- compared to 2,299 last year. The 129 student enrollment decrease is a 5.6% drop.
Last year, the district had 158 students in each prekindergarten and kindergarten, which are optional for parents. This year, it has about 130 in each.
The number of students at the middle school also is down by 67 compared to last year, but officials had anticipated that change and already reduced staffing accordingly, Hibner said.
Hibner said this year marks the first time Portage has had more resident students choosing to open enroll out of the district than non-residents enrolling into the district, a difference of nine.
“Hopefully that’s just a one-year blip,” he said.
In other business Monday, the Portage School Board:
- Accepted donations: $6,754 of engineering costs from General Engineering; $2,547 from Greater Portage Youth Education Foundation towards occupational therapy squeeze machine; a $250 Walmart gift card from Marquette-Adams Coop. to Endeavor Elementary School for teacher supplies; $500 from Jack and Shelly Harkins to Backpack Program; and $150 from the Women’s Civic League to the Angel Fund for school lunches.
- Proclaimed this week as America’s Safe Schools Week.
- Approved the Marie Clay Observational Assessments, STAR Early Lit and F&P Optional Assessments as the district’s early literacy screener.
- Set a special board meeting for 6 p.m. Oct. 26 to consider budget adjustments.
