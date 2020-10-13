Portage school district down students, looks to attract more with virtual program

District Administrator Josh Sween said middle and high school teachers are already incorporating more of these methods than they were at the start of the year, a change that parents have been wanting to see.

“If we have to shift to fully virtual, it will be more synchronous learning with live teaching from the teachers, so that’s what, I think, is going to separate us from other schools that are doing virtual schooling,” Sween said.

While many of Portage’s 475 virtual students will likely resume in-person learning once the threat of COVID-19 subsides, Hibner said he expects at least some will want to continue in a virtual program. District officials will have to consider whether to continue to offer it next year, he said.

The numbers

According to the headcount conducted in September, there are 2,170 students in the district this fall -- including virtual students -- compared to 2,299 last year. The 129 student enrollment decrease is a 5.6% drop.

Last year, the district had 158 students in each prekindergarten and kindergarten, which are optional for parents. This year, it has about 130 in each.