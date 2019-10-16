A larger than anticipated kindergarten class this year buoyed Portage school district’s student count well above the drop administrators were expecting.
“That’s great to see, that’s all I can say,” said school board President Steve Pate. “It’s nice that it didn’t drop as much as we had anticipated, so that helps everything.”
Peter Hibner, the district’s business director, projected a decrease of 60 students to the district’s full-time equivalent membership, which counts part-time students on a prorated basis.
Instead, FTE membership increased by 18, from 2,281 in September 2018 to 2,299 this year. The state uses FTE membership counts for aid calculations.
The headcount, meanwhile, represents the actual number of students in seats on the third Friday of September.
Portage’s student headcount still dropped by 7 from 2,329 in 2018 to 2,322 this year, though that's less of a decline than Hibner expected.
The higher than anticipated count was caused by a kindergarten class of almost 160 this year, Hibner said. In recent years, incoming classes have ranged from about 130 to 140.
He noted the change doesn’t mean Portage schools will have any more money in the budget than administrators were expecting, because the district’s revenue limit -- governing how much it can raise through taxes -- will remain the same due to the declining enrollment exemption, which is based on a three-year average.
“But it will help us state-aid-wise next year,” Hibner said, “and any additional amount that you get in state aid -- that just helps that you don’t have to raise that money in taxes.”
Portage enrollment has been declining for more than a decade, except for an increase in 2013-14, according to data presented at an August school board meeting. Hibner expects that trend to continue.
“Although the kindergarten numbers (this year) are good, and hopefully that will continue, we project that we’ve got some bigger classes that will be graduating, and as each one leaves and a smaller class comes in, that would be a reduction,” he said.
Current Portage High School classes average around 200. If kindergarten classes coming into the school system number around 150, that’s a decrease of roughly 50 students each year.
Now that student enrollment and other factors that affect the budget are known, the school board will finalize its 2019-20 budget Monday.
“It’s going to be good news for the taxpayers,” Hibner said.
