Portage school district prepares for students to return to classrooms but will give virtual option

Pate said the school board will meet before the end of this month to finalize back-to-school plans.

“We’re looking at all avenues, and our main goal is to keep everybody safe,” Pate said.

Virtual status

Sween said Portage school staff have been working on its digital platform to improve virtual learning this fall over what students experienced in the spring. Though nothing can replace face-to-face classroom learning, “ultimately, if we have to go back into a fully digital world again, we need to make sure that our plan is better than it was,” he said.

Internet access for students at home is “a major concern” and an equity issue, despite affecting a small portion of the student body, Sween said. He couldn’t supply a specific number on how many lack reliable access, but he guessed it’s around 5% to 8% of Portage students. Not exclusive to Portage, the issue primarily affects rural students.

The district has supplied wireless hotspots to families, “but that only goes so far,” Sween said, adding that it’s working with other agencies, including Madison College, on how to get rural areas better access.