Portage school district projects higher budget, lower tax rate next year

Portage Community School District officials are projecting a higher budget and tax levy next year but a lower tax rate.
“Overall, it’s good news,” Business Director Peter Hibner said in a phone interview Wednesday.
While several factors remain unknown, the school board approved Monday a $29.50 million operating budget for the 2021-22 school year with a projected school tax rate of $8.20 per $1,000 of property value -- 1.32% lower than last year’s $8.31 rate, according to documents Hibner provided.
The 2021-22 budget expects revenues and expenses both to be more than $400,000 higher than last year. Hibner said the 1.39% increase in expenses -- compared to $29.10 million last year -- is largely the result of a rate-of-inflation salary increase for employees and commensurate increase in benefits.
Based on those numbers, the district is projecting a total tax levy of $12.14 million, which is 1.67% more than the $11.94 million it collected in 2020-21.
But rising local property values are driving the tax rate down. Hibner said he thinks the 3% increase to property value included in the budget is “a conservative estimate,” meaning the actual tax rate could be lower when the board finalizes the levy on the fourth Monday of October.
Hibner said taxpayers should remember that the school levy is only one part of their property tax bill.
The board will approve the final budget at the district’s annual meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 following a budget hearing that starts at 6:45 p.m.
“Although this is our best estimate at this time based on the information that we have and it is the budget we’ll take to the annual meeting, there always are adjustments after that in October,” Hibner said, because the district will have definitive numbers by then on things like student enrollment and property values. “But in the past, it hasn’t varied a lot.”
He’s currently projecting a slight decrease in enrollment, based on the size of last year’s graduating class and the incoming kindergarten class, a continuation of a trend over the last seven or eight years, he said.
Steve Pate, school board president, said the administration and Finance Committee did “an excellent job” on this year’s budget.
“I think we’re in excellent shape,” he said, pointing to the tax rate. “I think it was a good budget, a very good budget.”
Last year, the district ended up with a budget surplus of about $207,500 due to higher-than-anticipated revenue from non-resident students enrolling in Portage and Medicaid reimbursement, along with “significantly” lower-than-anticipated special education and building costs, Hibner said. The surplus adds to the district’s general fund balance, which he said helps it pay bills throughout the year without having to short-term borrow.
That surplus was in addition to a $2 million contribution from the district’s operating fund to its capital improvement trust fund, which now has a balance of about $7 million to be used for building maintenance needs, he said. The district had been expecting to add just under $520,000 to the fund. Without similar COVID-19 circumstances, the district won’t be able to contribute as much next year, according to Hibner.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.