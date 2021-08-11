Portage school district projects higher budget, lower tax rate next year

The board will approve the final budget at the district’s annual meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 following a budget hearing that starts at 6:45 p.m.

“Although this is our best estimate at this time based on the information that we have and it is the budget we’ll take to the annual meeting, there always are adjustments after that in October,” Hibner said, because the district will have definitive numbers by then on things like student enrollment and property values. “But in the past, it hasn’t varied a lot.”

He’s currently projecting a slight decrease in enrollment, based on the size of last year’s graduating class and the incoming kindergarten class, a continuation of a trend over the last seven or eight years, he said.

Steve Pate, school board president, said the administration and Finance Committee did “an excellent job” on this year’s budget.

“I think we’re in excellent shape,” he said, pointing to the tax rate. “I think it was a good budget, a very good budget.”