Portage school district puts five-year $3.7 million referendum on Nov. ballot

Voters in the Portage Community School District will decide in November whether to approve another five-year referendum to help the district meet its operational costs.

If passed, the ballot initiative would allow the district to collect in property taxes up to $3.7 million over the state-imposed maximum, known as a revenue limit, for each of the next five years. It would start in July 2021, replacing the current $2.6 million per year referendum that ends after this school year, said District Administrator Josh Sween.

“Looking over our books for the last 10, 15 years, we’ve been very fiscally responsible with the money in the district, and so we go out to referendum and we ask for this money because it helps us continue day-to-day operations,” Sween said.

Sween and business director Peter Hibner emphasized that the district would only levy as much as is needed each year.

“We always make the commitment to only tax and spend what is necessary, so just because the money is available — we always have that balance of what are our students’ needs and meeting those but also taking into account the taxpayers’ ability to pay,” Hibner said.