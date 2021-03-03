Portage school district starts vaccinating staff

A large classroom space transformed into a vaccination clinic for educators Wednesday morning, taking the Portage Community School District one step closer to the “light at the end of the tunnel,” as its superintendent said.
On one side of the room, three cubicles served as private stations for district staff to receive their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, supplied and prepared by Wilz Hometown Pharmacy and administered by district nurses. Tables spread out across the rest of the room gave staff a place to wait, socially distanced, for about 10 minutes after their shot in case of an adverse reaction, which is a rare occurrence, according to the CDC.
Eileen Marshall, the district’s elementary librarian, joked that she felt “healthier already” seconds after nurse Kristal Summerton poked her arm with a syringe.
“I woke up this morning so excited that it was vaccination day,” Marshall said. “We’ve been waiting for this. I can finally go see my parents again soon.”
District Administrator Josh Sween said about 60 teachers and other staff members would be vaccinated at the high school Wednesday, the first of the district’s planned clinics since educators became eligible to receive the vaccine Monday. Vaccinations are voluntary.
Depending on how many doses Wilz is allotted from the state next week, the district is planning to vaccinate another 60 employees March 10 and will continue holding Wednesday clinics until everyone who opted in is inoculated, he said. According to Sween, the pharmacy didn’t receive as much vaccine as it requested this week, which meant holding just one clinic rather than two, as originally hoped.
They will need to receive a second dose in about three weeks to be fully inoculated. Clinical trials have shown the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 after two doses, according to the CDC.
Roughly 240 of 350 employees -- “a really good number” -- signed up for the district’s clinics, Sween said. Some staff members have already been immunized because they were eligible earlier, while others are getting vaccinated at a different clinic or will get it through Marquette County, he said.
“I just think it’s the next step in our look to the light at the end of the tunnel here of COVID-19,” Sween said of vaccinating staff who opted in, which will help make them “feel comfortable being in front of students.
“Now, we’ve done everything we can to try to mitigate everything with masks and washing of hands and cleaning and everything we do,” he said. “This is just one more step to ensure the safety of our staff.”
More than a month of planning went into the clinic, said Lisa Mildenberger, the district’s human resources representative.
“This vaccination clinic is at the forward thinking of our nurse, Val Hon,” Mildenberger said. “She put this together before many school districts have gotten to that point yet, so we’re very happy and really proud of her and what she’s done.”
Unless they experienced side effects too severe to work through, staff returned to work after their appointment. Middle and high school teachers didn’t have to teach in person because those schools are virtual every Wednesday under the current hybrid learning model. Sween said the five elementary buildings have prepared contingency plans in the event that a teacher can’t be in school the day or two after being vaccinated. If that happens, their classroom would temporarily shift to virtual learning.
PHS science teacher Kyle Homan said he felt ready to get back to work after being immunized. He’s been looking forward to the shot “for quite some time,” he added. While teaching throughout the pandemic has been “challenging,” he thinks the school district has done well to make staff and students feel as safe as possible.
“It feels great. Just awesome,” he said of being vaccinated.
Heidi Nahnsen, a special education teaching assistant, said she’s thankful the district is offering the clinics and appreciates the work district nurses put into planning them. Other staff members echoed her gratitude.
“I’m looking forward to being completely vaccinated and being comfortable in front of my students, and most importantly, being with my family and friends,” Nahnsen said. “... I feel great.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.