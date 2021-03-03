Portage school district starts vaccinating staff

Depending on how many doses Wilz is allotted from the state next week, the district is planning to vaccinate another 60 employees March 10 and will continue holding Wednesday clinics until everyone who opted in is inoculated, he said. According to Sween, the pharmacy didn’t receive as much vaccine as it requested this week, which meant holding just one clinic rather than two, as originally hoped.

They will need to receive a second dose in about three weeks to be fully inoculated. Clinical trials have shown the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be 95% effective at preventing COVID-19 after two doses, according to the CDC.

Roughly 240 of 350 employees -- “a really good number” -- signed up for the district’s clinics, Sween said. Some staff members have already been immunized because they were eligible earlier, while others are getting vaccinated at a different clinic or will get it through Marquette County, he said.

“I just think it’s the next step in our look to the light at the end of the tunnel here of COVID-19,” Sween said of vaccinating staff who opted in, which will help make them “feel comfortable being in front of students.