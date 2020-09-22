Portage school district sticks with same strategic plan but looks to 'revamp' when possible

Portage Schools will continue with the same goals and strategic plan as last year until a committee can safely begin meeting to develop the next five-year plan.
Josh Sween, district administrator of the Portage Community School District, updated the community and school board on the district’s current status and presented an unchanged vision statement and district goals at Monday’s annual meeting.
“A lot of this stuff (in the strategic plan) was semi-sidelined by the fact that we spent so much time working on our plan for opening schools and making sure that we’re doing everything as safe as possible,” Sween said Tuesday.
If not for the pandemic, he would have organized a committee, including staff and community members, over the summer to examine the strategic plan and map out the district’s next five years, he said.
“But we’re going to move forward and we’ll revamp and we’ll do some work as soon as it’s safe for us to do that in a larger group setting,” Sween said.
Under its existing goals, the district aims for each student to accomplish at least one year of growth in every course area. The strategic plan focuses on six priorities: student achievement, professional growth and team development, technology, positive employee relationships, facility stewardship and fiscal responsibility.
Sween said work needs to be done to close student achievement gaps, and the district needs to make sure teachers are afforded collaboration time. He plans to increase student access to online curriculum tools and improve employees’ tech skills.
“No time is more important to have a focus on technology than right now,” he said, adding, “If we had not had a strong technology department and invested in technology in the district, I don’t know how we would have pulled off last spring and then the ability to have virtual and hybrid classrooms this year.”
Leaders need to audit district facilities to identify immediate needs and prioritize future projects, while balancing fiscal responsibility with funding programs and services aligned with the district’s vision, he said.
School leaders revised the five-year strategic plan roughly three years after it was set in 2014 to address the district having met some of its goals. The planning model was meant to run through 2019.
