Portage school district sticks with same strategic plan but looks to 'revamp' when possible

Portage Schools will continue with the same goals and strategic plan as last year until a committee can safely begin meeting to develop the next five-year plan.

Josh Sween, district administrator of the Portage Community School District, updated the community and school board on the district’s current status and presented an unchanged vision statement and district goals at Monday’s annual meeting.

“A lot of this stuff (in the strategic plan) was semi-sidelined by the fact that we spent so much time working on our plan for opening schools and making sure that we’re doing everything as safe as possible,” Sween said Tuesday.

If not for the pandemic, he would have organized a committee, including staff and community members, over the summer to examine the strategic plan and map out the district’s next five years, he said.

“But we’re going to move forward and we’ll revamp and we’ll do some work as soon as it’s safe for us to do that in a larger group setting,” Sween said.