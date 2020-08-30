Portage school district teachers prepare for Tuesday reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Uncertainty looms about how the coronavirus pandemic will affect schools once they reopen this week, but the Portage Community School District is fully staffed and at least some teachers are eager to see students return.

“I’m just anxious to get the kids in the classroom, and I think a lot of things will settle,” said Portage High School art teacher Lorisa Harvey. “There’s a lot of unknowns right now, but we just kind of have to go through it. We just have to get them in the room and experience it -- just stop all the waiting time.”

She and fellow PHS art teacher Amy Zeihen said they are better prepared going into this school year than they were when the district started providing virtual education in spring after schools were ordered closed. Still, Zeihen feels like she’s starting from scratch on some things despite her more than three decades as an educator.

“It’s new, it’s nothing we ever expected. This will be my 32nd year and it feels like it’s my first,” Zeihen said.