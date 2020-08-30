Portage school district teachers prepare for Tuesday reopening

Uncertainty looms about how the coronavirus pandemic will affect schools once they reopen this week, but the Portage Community School District is fully staffed and at least some teachers are eager to see students return.
“I’m just anxious to get the kids in the classroom, and I think a lot of things will settle,” said Portage High School art teacher Lorisa Harvey. “There’s a lot of unknowns right now, but we just kind of have to go through it. We just have to get them in the room and experience it -- just stop all the waiting time.”
She and fellow PHS art teacher Amy Zeihen said they are better prepared going into this school year than they were when the district started providing virtual education in spring after schools were ordered closed. Still, Zeihen feels like she’s starting from scratch on some things despite her more than three decades as an educator.
“It’s new, it’s nothing we ever expected. This will be my 32nd year and it feels like it’s my first,” Zeihen said.
Both acknowledged being concerned about the potential health risks of returning in person, but said they’ll do their best to follow safety precautions and encourage their students to do the same. Harvey added as a parent and teacher, she knows her sons need to be in school.
Except for those who opted for virtual learning only, PHS will welcome freshmen back starting Tuesday and older students on Thursday and Friday under new safety procedures, including required masks and social distancing. After the first week, the middle and high schools will follow a hybrid plan where students, split into two groups based on last name, will attend either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays. They will participate in virtual classes on the three days per week they are not in person.
All elementary students, except those who chose the virtual option, will return to schools in person five days a week, starting Tuesday. Families opting for virtual learning will be able to see their teachers -- from at least 6 feet away -- on Tuesday or Wednesday when picking up their students’ materials and supplies.
The district has 352 employees this year, similar to the previous two, according to Lisa Mildenberger of its human resources office. Resignations also haven’t changed significantly this year: In the 2018-19 school year, 28 staff members resigned; in 2019-20, 49 resigned; and this year, the number so far is 33. Since the school board approved the Return to Learn Plan at the end of July, one staff member has retired but did not reference COVID-19 as a reason, according to Mildenberger.
PHS Principal Oran Nehls said he’s not concerned about potentially being short-staffed this year. District Administrator Josh Sween did not respond to a call seeking answers on staffing earlier this month.
For Harvey and Zeihen, planning for the 2020-21 school year started early this summer.
“We had an inservice day back at the end of July, and we’ve all been thinking about it for a month now, you know, so we’ve all kind of been planning even in the back of our heads what this is going to look like,” Harvey said.
She said administrators have given them “a lot of freedom” to come up with lesson plans and virtual content that works for their subject, given the differences between teaching art versus English or math. With so many educators around the country transitioning to virtual learning for the first time, Zeihen said she’s been getting ideas from art teachers online, as well as resources from the National Art Education Association.
High schoolers will be virtual learning more days than not, but Zeihen and Harvey still want to ensure they get plenty of hands-on time to create art. So, students will be able to check out and take home what Harvey is calling “art bento boxes” full of whatever supplies they need from the classroom. She’ll have students take a picture of their box to track what they’re taking and make sure it’s returned.
While in person, art students will do hands-on activities, gather supplies and receive feedback from their teachers. Zeihen said she also wants to make sure there’s time to “just check in” with students.
Harvey noted the difficulty of seeing individual students for just two class periods per week. To maximize their face-to-face time, the teachers have been recording all of their content, from demonstrations to art history presentations, so students can access it virtually.
“I’ve been doing all of my demonstrations here solo. You know, normally I have like 25 kids around me doing a demonstration, but it’s just me now,” Harvey said.
Portage High School prepares for reopening
