Portage school district updates crisis plan last revised in 2016, plans to review it annually

The Portage Community School District’s crisis plan is getting updated this year for the first time since 2016, and administrators don’t intend to let it sit on the shelf that long again.
Assistant District Administrator Peter Hibner said he thinks it’s important for the 400-plus-page document to be reviewed and revised annually.
“It shouldn’t sit on the shelf and be forgotten. It should be taken down and looked at and practiced and updated,” Hibner said.
Sections organized by building include plans for each scenario the district could encounter -- from natural disasters like floods and tornadoes to medical emergencies, bomb threats and active shooters. Those protocols are printed in a separate flipchart, which are distributed to each classroom.
The plan includes agreements with neighboring school districts on how they can help each other in an emergency, sites where students and school staff can reunify after an event and a list of items, such as blankets, tourniquets and two-way radios, that should be in the district’s emergency “go kits.” It also lays out who can have a copy of the plan, Hibner said, adding that the district keeps close tabs on it.
It would ordinarily be revised every two years or so, according to school nurse Val Hon, who has been involved in the district’s Safety Committee since its inception “many years ago.”
District Administrator Margaret Rudolph, School Resource Officer Pete Warning, Hibner, Hon and Administrative Assistant Suzi Hemler reviewed the plan “piece by piece” this year, Hon said. They came up with potential revisions and got input from the district’s Safety Committee, comprised of representatives from schools, the city of Portage and Marquette and Columbia counties. The changes then go to the Finance Committee and the school board.
While the bulk of the plan hasn’t changed, Hibner said contact information, calling trees and building maps were updated this year. Individual’s names -- some of whom don’t work for the district anymore -- have been changed to position titles.
The classroom flipchart hadn’t been updated since 2014 and had several inconsistencies with the full crisis plan. Hibner said he compared them to make sure the flipchart is consistent with and accurately cross-references the crisis plan.
The state now requires schools to perform violence drills, so those are now in the plan, as are School Safety Intervention Teams, which the district had to establish as part of its Wisconsin Department of Justice school safety grants.
Columbia County Emergency Management Coordinator Kathy Johnson, who serves on the Safety Committee, recently developed a template for after-school response plans in case an emergency occurs during an athletic event or other activity.
She introduced the template to the Safety Committee in January and offered it to other schools in the county. Johnson said she’d been wanting to add something for after-school activities for a while, because the plan template that Columbia County schools use didn’t account specifically for those situations.
“It’s up to them if they want to use it, to go ahead and mold it to their facilities, so Portage is in the process right now of working on that as well,” Johnson said.
From Johnson’s perspective, the various entities that work on the crisis plan work well together. They have had to adjust to a changing world, planning for new crises.
“The world is just changing all the time, and so the collaboration between me working with the school and the city, officials and first responders, it’s just -- it’s unbelievable,” she said.
Hon noted that everyone involved is engaged in the process. “I believe everybody is very interested and put forth great effort in providing input,” she said.
Hibner said the district is currently developing a “continuity of operations plan” that will lay out procedures to help the district maintain or quickly resume operations in the event of an emergency evacuation. For example, if a nearby chemical leak requires a school to be evacuated, staff and students ideally would be able to resume lessons in another facility a safe distance away. If the administration building needs to be evacuated, the district would still have a way to pay its staff and vendors.
The district is on track to implement its revised crisis plan by the end of the school year, Hibner said. He hopes to have the continuity of operations plan and after-hours procedures developed by the same time, as well as a timeline for the remaining building projects -- installing a second set of doors at main entrances to create holding areas at Portage High School and three elementary schools.
“So, we’ve got a lot going on from a safety perspective, but I think we’re making some good strides,” Hibner said.
When the plan and flip chart changes are done and approved by the school board, both will be reprinted and disseminated this spring, he said. Then the district will have to look at who needs to be trained on it.
“We take it seriously,” Hibner said of the crisis plan. “We try to be as prepared as possible, because it is the most important thing we do in terms of making sure that our students and our staff are safe. … Students need to be in a safe environment and well taken care of -- that’s what we’re trying to do.”
He said the district and Safety Committee, which meets at least three times per year, plan to review and revise the document each spring going forward.
