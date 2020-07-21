Portage school official: Trump can't dictate whether schools reopen in fall

Sween said the CARES aid will be “at a premium,” noting how many supplies the district will need to make sure Portage students are safe.

“I’m not going to come out and say (private schools) shouldn’t get any of it or as much as they want, but we also have to look at where we’re at at the public-school level,” Sween said.

The Rev. Greg Hovland of St. John’s Lutheran School in Portage said the pandemic impacts private-school students as much as their public-school peers. The question, he said, is whether safety is “covered under equal protection of the law.”

But he’ll be happy if the school gets aid based on its low-income students. It currently has a total enrollment of 86 and would use CARES Act funds to purchase safety equipment, he said.

“We’ll just be happy to get any help to take care of our kids that we receive,” Hovland said. “If it’s based on low income, as long as it’s equitable, that’s all that I would look for. I’m not looking for anything more than what’s fair for everyone.”

Though he doesn’t know the pandemic’s full impact on the church and school’s finances, Hovland said St. John’s has been able to pay its bills and keep all of its staff employed.