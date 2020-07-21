Portage school official: Trump can't dictate whether schools reopen in fall

Portage Community School District’s new top administrator isn’t worried about President Donald Trump’s threat to withhold federal funding if schools don’t reopen fully this fall, but he is concerned about schools bringing students back before having a “solid plan.”
“It’s sad that things have become political, because it’s really important for our kids to be in school and everybody wants to be in school, but we want to do it safely,” District Administrator Josh Sween said. “And if we can’t do it safely, we’ve got to figure out a way to provide school for kids that’s safe -- not just for kids, but for our staff.”
The Portage district unveiled tentative plans last week for the 2020-21 school year. Those plans call for elementary students to attend school in person five days a week, while middle and high school students would be split into two groups that each attend in person two days per week and use virtual learning for the remaining days. Parents can also opt for an all-virtual option. A more detailed plan will be released by the end of this month.
Sween said the federal government doesn’t have the authority to force schools back in session, as that decision lies with state governments and local administrators. Given how the state Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order in May, Sween doesn’t expect Evers to impose a statewide mandate regarding how schools operate this fall.
Federal funding and private schools
Federal funding accounts for a small slice of school district revenues. According to Portage’s 2019-20 budget, federal sources paid for less than 1.5% -- about $440,000 -- of its total general fund revenues. State funds make up the largest portion of revenues at 51.4% -- about $15.5 million. Local sources, primarily from property tax, account for the second largest portion at 40.7% or about $12.3 million.
Emergency relief funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act will add about $248,000 to the budget this year, according to the school district's business director Peter Hibner. It can be used to pay for additional cleaning, personal protective equipment, training and virtual education tools, among other needs related to the pandemic.
Some of that aid will go to local private schools, but how much may depend on the outcome of a lawsuit, joined by Wisconsin, filed against the Trump administration earlier this month. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos issued a rule ordering school districts to share their CARES funding with private schools based on the total number of private school students in the district, rather than the number of low-income students at local private schools.
Sween said the CARES aid will be “at a premium,” noting how many supplies the district will need to make sure Portage students are safe.
“I’m not going to come out and say (private schools) shouldn’t get any of it or as much as they want, but we also have to look at where we’re at at the public-school level,” Sween said.
The Rev. Greg Hovland of St. John’s Lutheran School in Portage said the pandemic impacts private-school students as much as their public-school peers. The question, he said, is whether safety is “covered under equal protection of the law.”
But he’ll be happy if the school gets aid based on its low-income students. It currently has a total enrollment of 86 and would use CARES Act funds to purchase safety equipment, he said.
“We’ll just be happy to get any help to take care of our kids that we receive,” Hovland said. “If it’s based on low income, as long as it’s equitable, that’s all that I would look for. I’m not looking for anything more than what’s fair for everyone.”
Though he doesn’t know the pandemic’s full impact on the church and school’s finances, Hovland said St. John’s has been able to pay its bills and keep all of its staff employed.
Principal Josh Schuenemann of St. Mary Catholic School in Portage declined to comment on the CARES Act, citing in an email that the issue isn’t finalized.
“Everyone is trying their best to meet the needs of all students,” Schuenemann wrote.
A coalition of 27 Wisconsin private schools sent a letter in June to the state Department of Public Instruction arguing in support of DeVos’ rule. The DPI plans to distribute the money based on student poverty, which it argues follows the language of the CARES Act, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
Hovland said he wants to work with public schools but so far hasn’t had the opportunity to sit in on the district’s planning meetings. Sween said the district has “a strong partnership” with local parochial schools.
“We know that many of them feed directly right back into our schools, and so we’re willing to help out to the best of our ability,” Sween said.
Susan Endres
