Portage school officials: In-person learning going well despite 'bumps in the road'

Remote learning “is coming along,” complicated by technology issues, he said. Sween noted the rollout of devices such as Chromebooks and iPads was slowed due to a five-day internet outage in the district caused by severe storms at the end of August. He plans to survey families about what type of internet access they have at home, so the district can better help them and prepare for the possibility of moving to fully remote learning.

For the first two weeks of September, schools have focused on building relationships with students and technology training. They will continue to work on those areas throughout the year but will add more of a focus on curriculum going forward, Sween said.

“I know that some parents and some staff … want to get into the deep learning and those kinds of things, but we are slow-playing it a little bit because we want to make sure that our kids are comfortable, that they are back in and they’re in a good place so that then they can get into the deep learning,” he said.

Bus routes are being adjusted for efficiency now that the district knows its ridership. In particular, Sween said officials are looking to improve the daily schedule that has rural students waiting longer because they are picked up first in the morning and dropped off last in the afternoon.