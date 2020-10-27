 Skip to main content
Portage school tax levy, rate lower than expected under final $29 million budget
School-related taxes in Portage will be even lower than previously projected after final budget numbers for the Portage Community School District saw its costs decrease by almost $300,000.

“All good news, I think, with respect to the taxpayers,” said district business director Peter Hibner on Tuesday.

He provided the Portage School Board with the finalized 2020-21 budget adjustments in a recent memo, and the board certified the resulting $11.94 million tax levy at a special meeting Monday night. The levy is roughly $423,000 -- 3.42% -- lower than last year’s $12.37 million levy. It's the lowest levy since the 2017-18 school year, according to district data. 

Property owners can expect to pay $8.31 per $1,000 of property value in school taxes, a 6.63% decrease from the $8.90 tax rate last year. Under the new rate, the owner of a $150,000 home would pay $1,246.50 toward schools for 2020.

Residents haven't seen a school tax rate as low as $8.31 since before 2005, according to the district.

“I feel real good about (the budget),” School Board President Steve Pate said Tuesday, noting the reduction to the tax levy and the balanced budget.

The district’s general fund expenditures, totaling $29.10 million in 2020-21, decreased by about 288,000 since the annual meeting and budget hearing on Sept. 21, where Hibner presented the proposed budget. He attributed the change to lower-than-anticipated private school voucher costs, resulting in general fund costs equal to last year.

Since the annual meeting, other budget factors have been finalized, including district property values, state aid and open enrollment numbers, according to the memo.

Hibner said the pandemic has caused some expenditures to drop -- for example, staffing and busing -- and others, such as technology costs and personal protective equipment, to rise.

“It’s really interesting, and I know everybody’s feeling that, you know, businesses and governments,” he said. “So, some trying times but we’re dealing with it and, again, very pleased that we’re able to provide where we can for our students and families and doing it, we think, in a very responsible manner fiscally for taxpayers.”

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

