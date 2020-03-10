Portage Schools, city happy with resource officer program, plan to continue it

The SRO position is posted internally at the police department and the city is already conducting interviews for it, Murphy said.

The February report says the ad hoc committee should consider the feasibility of adding a second SRO position at some point in the future, though Murphy clarified the committee is not yet actively exploring that possibility.

The high number of calls for the SRO in 2019 indicate to Warning that adding another SRO in the school district would be beneficial, he said. “I think the biggest thing to take away from the report is the high volume of calls. I think adding another SRO would be a win-win for everybody.”

Adding another SRO would increase the amount of time officers can spend with elementary students, which is lower than at the higher grade levels, and would generally increase the amount of “quality time” officers can spend with students at all grade levels, Warning said.

“It boils down to funding,” Warning said. “If money weren’t an issue -- and I’m not saying that it’s an issue here -- then I think you’d have two or three SROs” in every school district. “It’s gone well overall and has been received well by the students, staff and community.”