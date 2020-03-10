Portage Schools, city happy with resource officer program, plan to continue it

Gauging the impact of the new school resource officer program in Portage requires a look inside and outside the numbers, city and school leaders said.
The Portage School Board on Monday approved an ad hoc committee’s evaluation of the resource officer position that started Jan. 1, 2019, with Officer Peter Warning of the Portage Police Department. The committee is made up of three representatives from the Portage Community School District and three from the city of Portage. The report was completed in February.
“I thought Officer Warning really embodied what it means to be an SRO, establishing good relationships with the students, the school staff and the general public,” said City Administrator and committee member Shawn Murphy. “It’s been a great partnership.”
The program aims to increase school safety and is the result of a three-year contract between the city and school district. The school district pays two-thirds of the cost for the officer, including wages and benefits, equipment and annual squad car replacement allocation, according to a report from when the program started. The city pays the remaining one-third of the total cost, which is estimated to be $110,500.
In 2019, Warning handled 474 calls as an SRO including 218 at Portage High School, where he has an office, 118 at Bartels Middle School, 78 at John Muir Elementary School, 48 at Rusch Elementary and 12 at Woodridge Primary School.
His calls involved “everything from kids who were having a bad day or having temper tantrums to truancy and vaping devices,” said Warning, who noted that he also instructs middle and high school students during their drug-use prevention units in health classes.
“As administrators, we call on his expertise as an officer to make sure what we’re doing is for the best and it’s been awesome to have somebody here who relates well to kids, parents and families,” said Superintendent Margaret Rudolph.
“He’s at the high school talking to kids during lunch, he’s at the Homecoming dances and he has kids around him all the time asking him questions,” Rudolph continued. “Those relationships -- just his presence here -- it definitely helps us.”
Evaluation of the program occurred as city and school leaders learned Warning would soon be promoted to patrol detective in the Portage Police Department.
You have free articles remaining.
It means the city will need to assign a new SRO in the next 30 to 45 days, Murphy said.
Warning said he will finish out the school year as the SRO and help to train whomever the city hires in April.
“The fact he’s training the next person is a real plus for us,” School Board President Steve Pate said. “He does a great job taking care of things and we’re very happy with the program. We really want to keep this going.”
The SRO position is posted internally at the police department and the city is already conducting interviews for it, Murphy said.
The February report says the ad hoc committee should consider the feasibility of adding a second SRO position at some point in the future, though Murphy clarified the committee is not yet actively exploring that possibility.
The high number of calls for the SRO in 2019 indicate to Warning that adding another SRO in the school district would be beneficial, he said. “I think the biggest thing to take away from the report is the high volume of calls. I think adding another SRO would be a win-win for everybody.”
Adding another SRO would increase the amount of time officers can spend with elementary students, which is lower than at the higher grade levels, and would generally increase the amount of “quality time” officers can spend with students at all grade levels, Warning said.
“It boils down to funding,” Warning said. “If money weren’t an issue -- and I’m not saying that it’s an issue here -- then I think you’d have two or three SROs” in every school district. “It’s gone well overall and has been received well by the students, staff and community.”
Warning said he expects to visit the schools as often as he can after he becomes a detective so that he can maintain his relationships and help his replacement.
The true success of the program, Warning added, depends on the SRO finding “common ground” with students.
“Everything people go through in life is situational,” Warning said. “When you’re listening to them and showing them you have that level of understanding, it opens doorways.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.