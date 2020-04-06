Portage schools employ 'pass/fail' system for 2nd semester

The Portage Community School District has announced it will use a pass/fail grading system in the second semester for students taking high school accredited courses.
The change affects high school students as well as seventh- and eighth-graders since some of them are taking high school accredited courses, Superintendent Margaret Rudolph said.
For those taking high school classes, this week marks the beginning of required coursework in a distance learning setting. Students in 4K through eighth grade are encouraged to participate in voluntary learning activities and enrichment that the district provided in March and will continue to provide in the weeks ahead, Rudolph said.
Portage last held classes on site March 14, just prior to its spring break March 16-20. March 14 is the same day Gov. Tony Evers ordered the closure of all Wisconsin schools due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
“A pass/fail model preserves credit attainment for students and makes adjustments to graduation requirements during this unprecedented time,” Rudolph said. “Protecting the academic progress and advancement of all students who are negatively impacted by access and opportunity gaps exacerbated by distance learning requires a shift in grading practices.”
Pass/fail will freeze GPA as it stands after the first semester of the 2019-20 school year and second-semester pass/fail grades will not impact GPA, Rudolph said. Passing occurs when students “adequately participated and engaged in essential standards covered in learning opportunities and enrichment activities” and failing occurs when they do not, she added.
Rudolph said homeroom teachers in the district have successfully connected with the vast majority of their students during the closure of schools and she hopes any students who have not yet been reached will be contacted this week so they can begin their required coursework, if applicable.
Moving to a pass/fail system provides flexibility for students who might be in more difficult situations for completing distance learning than their peers, Rudolph said. Distance learning will also be abbreviated when compared to what it would otherwise look like in a classroom setting and how it is carried out will differ by course and student depending on their situation.
“We have to be mindful of the (varying) personal situations,” Rudolph said of students who might have poor internet connection, for example. “It is very different when you’re not face to face every day.”
School Board President Steve Pate said the district will apply to the state Department of Public Instruction for a waiver of the required hours of instruction at the board's regular meeting April 13.
That meeting will be held at the Gerstenkorn Administration Building with only a few administrators and board members on site according to the guidelines of the public health emergency, Rudolph said. Those from the public who attend the meeting would be able to watch it live in a separate room via video feed while practicing social distancing.
Committee meetings have been canceled until further notice, Pate said.
Food program changes
The school district will provide breakfasts and lunches for children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays instead of all five days during the week, Rudolph said. It is still distributing the same amount of food: Those receiving meals at bus stops and other locations on Mondays will now receive food amounting to three days of meals, while the Thursday deliveries will account for two days of meals.
The change is an effort to minimize possible exposure to the virus, Rudolph said.
In the last two weeks, the district has delivered more than 8,000 meals.
“Thank you for your patience and flexibility during this ever-changing situation,” Rudolph said. “The Portage Community School District teachers and staff miss seeing the children in the classroom. We miss hearing their laughter on the playgrounds. We miss seeing them excel on the athletic fields, in the auditoriums during concerts, plays and special programs, and just hanging out with each other during lunch breaks and in the hallways between classes.”
Rudolph encourages people to check the district website for updates.
