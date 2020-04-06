Portage schools employ 'pass/fail' system for 2nd semester

Rudolph said homeroom teachers in the district have successfully connected with the vast majority of their students during the closure of schools and she hopes any students who have not yet been reached will be contacted this week so they can begin their required coursework, if applicable.

Moving to a pass/fail system provides flexibility for students who might be in more difficult situations for completing distance learning than their peers, Rudolph said. Distance learning will also be abbreviated when compared to what it would otherwise look like in a classroom setting and how it is carried out will differ by course and student depending on their situation.

“We have to be mindful of the (varying) personal situations,” Rudolph said of students who might have poor internet connection, for example. “It is very different when you’re not face to face every day.”

School Board President Steve Pate said the district will apply to the state Department of Public Instruction for a waiver of the required hours of instruction at the board's regular meeting April 13.