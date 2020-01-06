Portage schools gifted 3D printer, baby grand piano in recent donations

Donations valued at about $10,000 to the Portage Community School District will bring 3D printing opportunities to Lewiston Elementary students and a baby grand piano for middle school performances.
Lewiston fifth-grade teacher Laurie Considine won a Robo 3D printer and 10 rolls of filament for her classroom through the Meemic Foundation’s PopIn2Win Monthly Grant for November. It arrived in December.
“I was so excited when I got it, and grateful. They’re just so generous,” Considine said of the foundation. “I thought, ‘this is so cool.’”
Her students reacted in the same way Monday afternoon.
“I think it’s cool, and I want one,” fourth-grader Jules Dumbleton said after watching the machine print a small, bright green box. Her classmates agreed, marveling at the printer’s speed and how “perfectly” it produced intricate hexagons that comprised the box’s interior structure.
Considine said she applies each month for Meemic’s grants. A couple of years ago, she and four other teachers received a $500 grant to spend at Office Depot, and she’s received other small prizes over the years.
In November, the nonprofit awarded 3D printers to 50 applicants, according to its website. The Meemic Foundation, established by Meemic Insurance Company, provides grants and prizes to educators. Considine encourages all educators to register with the foundation.
“They’re trying to get kids motivated, and teachers, too,” she said. “They’re just fantastic.”
Worth about $1,000, the printer will be used in Considine’s class, though she’s still coming up with ideas of what to print.
Portage High School has 3D printers in its science, technology, engineering and math lab for students to create and code their own items to print, according to Amy Eppinger, instructional technology coordinator. But Considine’s is the first one available at the elementary level.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Eppinger said of the donation. “If I could have made it happen myself, I certainly would have because one of the things that we really love about technology is that it’s creating an environment where more students can connect with their ability to create.”
'Classy' piano
At Bartels Middle School, a baby grand piano valued at $8,500 will provide a “classy” accompaniment at concerts.
Choir teacher Lyndsey Garske said Lisa Gdaniec of Palmyra donated the Knabe 1980 walnut piano. Gdaniec, looking to downsize, offered it to the Portage school because she works with Garske’s aunt and “wanted to make sure it had a good home,” Garske said.
“They are very expensive pianos, and that’s why most people -- especially educators -- if you get one for performance, it’s a very big deal, especially for smaller towns. And to get one that’s completely donated and for free? That’s amazing,” she said.
Piano technician Dave Yerke of Portage, who services the district’s pianos, inspected the instrument and found that it was in good condition but had some wear and tear, according to Garske. He hauled it from Gdaniec’s home to the middle school, tuned it, did some minor repairs and put it on a “piano truck” to make it easier to move around the stage.
The school’s music boosters covered the $940 cost for the work, Garske said, “which I was very grateful for, because I was not expecting that at all.”
Though the school had an upright piano for concerts, it posed an issue during performances. Garske said it was so tall that it blocked some students’ faces. Before Gdaniec approached her with the shorter baby grand, Garske had been thinking about getting a digital piano instead.
Now she doesn’t need to. The new performance piece made its debut in November for the sixth-grade concert.
“It was nice, because for the first time in 20-something years that I’ve been teaching -- this is my 21st year -- we were able to have a baby grand, for one, and two, able to see that first row of kids without their heads being just little bobble heads or faces being cut off,” Garske said.
The piano will be used for concerts and talent shows. Next up is the middle school talent show, featuring 20 acts, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, preceded by a fine arts showcase at 6 p.m.
Garske said the one it replaced is still in good condition and will be used for other purposes around the district, including for Solo & Ensemble events when Portage hosts.
Other gifts
Exxon-Mobil/Condon Oil donated a $500 grant to Lewiston for science opportunities, and a couple gifted the district $500 to wipe out any negative lunch balances, said Peter Hibner, the district's business director.
“We’re very happy to have that,” Hibner said of the donations. “It’s really interesting -- all the different people that think of the school.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.