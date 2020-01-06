Portage schools gifted 3D printer, baby grand piano in recent donations

Piano technician Dave Yerke of Portage, who services the district’s pianos, inspected the instrument and found that it was in good condition but had some wear and tear, according to Garske. He hauled it from Gdaniec’s home to the middle school, tuned it, did some minor repairs and put it on a “piano truck” to make it easier to move around the stage.

The school’s music boosters covered the $940 cost for the work, Garske said, “which I was very grateful for, because I was not expecting that at all.”

Though the school had an upright piano for concerts, it posed an issue during performances. Garske said it was so tall that it blocked some students’ faces. Before Gdaniec approached her with the shorter baby grand, Garske had been thinking about getting a digital piano instead.

Now she doesn’t need to. The new performance piece made its debut in November for the sixth-grade concert.

“It was nice, because for the first time in 20-something years that I’ve been teaching -- this is my 21st year -- we were able to have a baby grand, for one, and two, able to see that first row of kids without their heads being just little bobble heads or faces being cut off,” Garske said.