Portage schools increase kindergarten openings next year in case enrollment continues to rise

Not knowing whether this year’s increase in kindergarten enrollment is an anomaly or the beginning of a trend, the Portage School Board chose last week to raise its enrollment cap so up to 20 new students can open-enroll into the district next year.
“If we filled them all, then we’d have some decisions to make with respect to are we comfortable with the impact that would have on class sizes at our various buildings or would we look to add additional staff to bring that class size to a lower level,” Director of Business Operations Peter Hibner said Monday.
School districts are required by law to set their open enrollment availability every year in January, according to District Administrator Margaret Rudolph.
Students typically attend the school district in which they reside, but they can apply to attend another district through the state’s open enrollment program. While districts are required to serve their resident students, they can deny non-resident students if the district lacks space.
In a report, the Portage Community School District projected a kindergarten class of 165 students in 2020-21, including 19 non-resident students who attended pre-kindergarten in Portage. That’s higher than the district’s maximum -- based on a limit of 18 kindergartners per teacher, on average across the district -- and left no seats for new open-enrollment students.
“We want to build our capacity, and so I don’t know if you want to actually limit (that) and have no incoming kindergartners coming into our school district based on what we have listed,” Rudolph said at the Jan. 13 board meeting.
Hibner noted that Portage usually has students who open-enroll in for pre-K but not for kindergarten. This year, however, “we were pleasantly surprised” that kindergarten enrollment -- at 158 -- was as high as pre-K enrollment the previous year, he said.
He said when he started working in Portage in the 1990s, average class sizes hovered around 220 collectively among the district's schools. This year, there are 140 students in first grade, 127 in second, 161 in third, 126 in fourth and 139 in fifth, according to Hibner.
Sixth- through eighth-graders in the Portage district attend Wayne E. Bartels Middle School.
As class sizes have been getting smaller, the district hasn’t had to add kindergarten teachers “for quite a while,” Hibner said.
“We’ve adjusted our staffing through the years because of lower class sizes. We don’t have as many full-time teachers as we used to back when we had larger class sizes, so we have made adjustments,” he said. “But we’re always hopeful that enrollment will trend upward.”
School Board President Steve Pate suggested at the meeting that he would consider adding staff if enrollment merited it.
“If you’ve got to hire a teacher, you might as well go higher. But you need 10 to pay for the teacher,” he said.
The district is projecting no openings in special education programs next year, which administrators said is typical. Those openings depend on each student’s needs.
“Like many districts around, I haven’t seen too many that have said they have additional spaces when it comes to special education,” Hibner said.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.