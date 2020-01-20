Portage schools increase kindergarten openings next year in case enrollment continues to rise

“We want to build our capacity, and so I don’t know if you want to actually limit (that) and have no incoming kindergartners coming into our school district based on what we have listed,” Rudolph said at the Jan. 13 board meeting.

Hibner noted that Portage usually has students who open-enroll in for pre-K but not for kindergarten. This year, however, “we were pleasantly surprised” that kindergarten enrollment -- at 158 -- was as high as pre-K enrollment the previous year, he said.

He said when he started working in Portage in the 1990s, average class sizes hovered around 220 collectively among the district's schools. This year, there are 140 students in first grade, 127 in second, 161 in third, 126 in fourth and 139 in fifth, according to Hibner.

Sixth- through eighth-graders in the Portage district attend Wayne E. Bartels Middle School.

As class sizes have been getting smaller, the district hasn’t had to add kindergarten teachers “for quite a while,” Hibner said.

“We’ve adjusted our staffing through the years because of lower class sizes. We don’t have as many full-time teachers as we used to back when we had larger class sizes, so we have made adjustments,” he said. “But we’re always hopeful that enrollment will trend upward.”