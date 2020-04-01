Portage schools keep students engaged and fed during COVID-19 closures

School Board President Steve Pate said the district will apply to the state Department of Public Instruction for a waiver of the required hours of instruction but beyond that, “We really don’t know what will happen.” District staff, he said, is “working hard” to determine the next steps for education which will depend on the uncertain status of the school year and state direction.

“I personally don’t want to bother (the staff) right now because they have enough on their plate,” Pate said of any possible board action that could be taken at the next regular meeting April 13, which will be held virtually and streamed live on district platforms. “I want them to do their job and fill us in later. My attitude is that we’ll have plenty of time to analyze the situation when it’s over.”

Pate and school board member Dan Garrigan commended staff for acting quickly to provide meals to children throughout the district.

“They put their heads together and utilized the services we have and showed that commitment to reaching out (to families),” said Garrigan, a detective lieutenant with the Portage Police Department. “It’s huge. I’m impressed our people found a solution to a problem that other people might not even think about.”