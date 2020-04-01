Portage schools keep students engaged and fed during COVID-19 closures

Portage Community School District is doing everything it can to stay connected to students and their families during the indefinite, statewide closure of schools, Superintendent Margaret Rudolph said.
All but a few of the district’s 180 teachers have been working from home during the COVID-19 global pandemic, holding virtual office hours during the school day for students and families, attending virtual staff meetings and undergoing professional development.
Homeroom teachers continue to reach out to their students on a weekly basis as many engage in learning activities available now and according to their grade level, Rudolph said. Students in 4K through fifth grade received learning packets in the mail and students in grades sixth through 12th are using their Chromebooks for optional education.
“Currently nothing is required and we’re focused on establishing learning opportunities,” Rudolph said of the at-home offerings that recently included team-oriented word games played online among the middle and high school Spanish classes. “I think the biggest thing right now is reading. With whatever family time you have and according to whatever situation you’re in, we hope that the students are reading and that families are reading to the students.
“Maybe ask your littler ones to count out how many cups you need for dinner or ask them to fold five napkins,” Rudolph said of building math skills. “Keep them engaged, if possible.”
School Board President Steve Pate said the district will apply to the state Department of Public Instruction for a waiver of the required hours of instruction but beyond that, “We really don’t know what will happen.” District staff, he said, is “working hard” to determine the next steps for education which will depend on the uncertain status of the school year and state direction.
“I personally don’t want to bother (the staff) right now because they have enough on their plate,” Pate said of any possible board action that could be taken at the next regular meeting April 13, which will be held virtually and streamed live on district platforms. “I want them to do their job and fill us in later. My attitude is that we’ll have plenty of time to analyze the situation when it’s over.”
Pate and school board member Dan Garrigan commended staff for acting quickly to provide meals to children throughout the district.
“They put their heads together and utilized the services we have and showed that commitment to reaching out (to families),” said Garrigan, a detective lieutenant with the Portage Police Department. “It’s huge. I’m impressed our people found a solution to a problem that other people might not even think about.”
Rudolph said the new food program involves 26 district staff members and 21 school buses distributing food at various stops from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. “We’re making 1,000 sandwiches per day and our numbers are rising steadily as more people learn about the program.”
Ongoing discussions among administration include the potential for holding school in the summer months and holding classes online but nothing has been determined yet, Rudolph said. One advantage the district has in dealing with the sudden closure of schools is that elementary schools held two parent-teacher conferences prior to spring break, which gave teachers a better chance to establish relationships with families.
“This would look a lot different if it happened at the beginning of the school year, when you don’t know your teacher,” Rudolph said.
The district is utilizing online surveys to determine which families don’t have internet access and has already distributed some “mobile hotspots” that allow students to connect their computer or tablet to their phone’s internet service. “We don’t have enough but we’re working on acquiring more,” Rudolph said of the distributed equipment. “We have 100 on order.”
Complicating administrative planning for education even further is the fact every family’s situation is different, some dealing with job layoffs and other unforeseen circumstances with the virus.
“Not every student can do the work and we’re mindful of that,” Rudolph said. “We have to pay attention to their emotional wellbeing during these difficult times.”
Following the closure of schools, Portage High School Principal Joshua Sween said families should heed the advice of medical professionals including washing their hands and keeping a social distance from others.
“Everybody wants to get back to normal as soon as possible, but we also need to do what’s needed in order to protect everybody,” Sween said. “I have no doubt we will get through this. This is a really strong community that rallies behind its schools.
“We’re in a tough spot right now, but at some point we’ll get back to normal, or as close to normal as we can possibly get. It’s just going to take some time.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.
