Portage schools looking for substitute teachers and subs for other roles

“(It was) much better than nothing, so I was really excited about the five I got,” she said, adding that the district is looking for people who want to work once a week or a couple days per month, like stay-at-home parents or retirees.

District Administrator Margaret Rudolph said she would like to add a couple substitutes in each category, from teachers and classroom assistants to kitchen and maintenance assistants.

“It’s a great opportunity if you have some time during the day that you can give, and you know, being a substitute, you pick your hours, you pick your time, you pick your buildings, so it is kind of open to whoever wants to do it and what levels you want to work at,” Rudolph said.

If someone isn’t sure it’s something they want to do, they can start by volunteering in a school and then go from there. Rudolph said elementary schools in particular are looking for consistent volunteers to help students read.

“It’s rewarding to see the kids achieve,” she said.