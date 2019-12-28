You are the owner of this article.
Portage schools looking for substitute teachers and subs for other roles
Portage schools looking for substitute teachers and subs for other roles

Rusch Elementary art teacher Jen Martens works with fourth-grade students Feb. 26 in her Portage classroom. The district is currently trying to recruit substitutes for various roles.

Like schools across the state and the country, Portage is facing a shortage of substitute teachers.

Lisa Mildenberger, of the Portage Community School District human resources office, said the problem has gotten worse in the last couple of years, with some people who used to sub having stopped because they got full-time jobs.

“We’re looking for positive ways to try and encourage people to do this,” Mildenberger said. “I don’t think a lot of people knew that you can have an associate degree or a bachelor’s degree, so I’m looking to promote that and that it’s a great part-time job.”

The district has experienced situations where it couldn’t find a substitute. In those cases, Mildenberger said elementary students from a class may be split between two other classes, or at the high school level, teachers may give up their prep time to cover a class.

To grow its pool of subs, the district has been advertising in school newsletters and held an open house Dec. 12 for potential applicants. Five people came to the open house and committed to going through the licensing process with the district’s help, Mildenberger said.

“(It was) much better than nothing, so I was really excited about the five I got,” she said, adding that the district is looking for people who want to work once a week or a couple days per month, like stay-at-home parents or retirees.

District Administrator Margaret Rudolph said she would like to add a couple substitutes in each category, from teachers and classroom assistants to kitchen and maintenance assistants.

“It’s a great opportunity if you have some time during the day that you can give, and you know, being a substitute, you pick your hours, you pick your time, you pick your buildings, so it is kind of open to whoever wants to do it and what levels you want to work at,” Rudolph said.

If someone isn’t sure it’s something they want to do, they can start by volunteering in a school and then go from there. Rudolph said elementary schools in particular are looking for consistent volunteers to help students read.

“It’s rewarding to see the kids achieve,” she said.

Different roles require different qualifications. Substitute teachers need to have an associate degree or higher -- in any area -- and get their college transcripts. They also need to attend a six-hour class that covers classroom management, safety information and other training.

Mildenberger said the district has committed to reimbursing the $130 training cost for those who then work as a sub in Portage. The next training is Jan. 13.

Portage school district pays its substitute teachers $120 per day or $65 for a half day, Mildenberger said, and they’re not always asked to work at the last minute. Subs can look ahead for future jobs.

While getting a substitute license isn’t hard, it does take time, she said.

“It’s a little bit of a process, but once you get going, I think everyone that does it finds it well worth it,” Mildenberger said.

