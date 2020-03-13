Evers orders all Columbia County and Wisconsin schools to close by Wednesday

“I can’t tell people what they can and can’t do on spring break, but if they’re going into an area that’s considered high risk, we would appreciate them following the 14 days of self-quarantine,” Rudolph said of CDC guidelines regarding travel to “Warning Level 3 areas,” which are listed at cdc.gov. “Things change so fast and so if you’re not sure about what to do, please reach out to us so that we can plan for your child’s continued education.”

Its custodial staff will perform deep cleaning of “high-touch areas” throughout the district during spring break and install more than a dozen new hand-sanitizing stations, Rudolph said. The administrative staff will also meet during spring break to prepare for the possibility of a worsened coronavirus situation, which could lead to the district holding online classes or holding school during the summer months.

The Portage Community School District has already canceled several events including the trip to Germany in June for Portage High School students in the exchange program. The district also canceled an archery club event that would have brought several schools to Portage from the region this weekend and won't send high school students to an upcoming Kiwanis Key Club event in Green Bay.