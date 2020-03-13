Evers orders all Columbia County and Wisconsin schools to close by Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday ordered all of Wisconsin's K-12 schools to be closed by next week in the hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus, a drastic move that will affect nearly a million children and their families.
The decision will force students to shift to online learning models and parents to scramble to find babysitters or arrange to work from home. The order says the anticipated reopen date is April 6.
Evers made the move after state health officials announced earlier Friday that the number of confirmed infections had risen to 19, up from eight just a day earlier.
Victims include a Sun Prairie after-school care program worker and a University of Wisconsin-Madison employee in the college's School of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's chief medical officer for communicable diseases, said health officials are investigating transmission vectors, but he does not believe community spread — or the spread of a disease where the source is unknown — has occurred yet.
School closures must begin by Wednesday to allow districts time to make plans for students, families and staff, although districts can choose to close sooner, Evers said in a statement announcing the order.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers said, referring to the disease the caused by the coronavirus.
At least nine other states and a number of large urban school districts have closed schools in response to the virus' spread. The states include Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Oregon, New Mexico, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia and Louisiana. The urban districts include Los Angeles and Washington D.C.
More than a dozen suburban Milwaukee districts closed their schools Friday ahead of Evers' decision. They said in a joint statement that the closures will begin Monday and will run until at least April 13.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases may take three to six weeks to get better.
Portage Community School District won’t extend its week-long spring break that starts Monday but encourages families to check the school district’s website for updates regularly.
"It feels things are changing every minute," said Superintendent Margaret Rudolph, who also advises families to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines if they travel to an area where the coronavirus is prevalent.
“I can’t tell people what they can and can’t do on spring break, but if they’re going into an area that’s considered high risk, we would appreciate them following the 14 days of self-quarantine,” Rudolph said of CDC guidelines regarding travel to “Warning Level 3 areas,” which are listed at cdc.gov. “Things change so fast and so if you’re not sure about what to do, please reach out to us so that we can plan for your child’s continued education.”
Its custodial staff will perform deep cleaning of “high-touch areas” throughout the district during spring break and install more than a dozen new hand-sanitizing stations, Rudolph said. The administrative staff will also meet during spring break to prepare for the possibility of a worsened coronavirus situation, which could lead to the district holding online classes or holding school during the summer months.
The Portage Community School District has already canceled several events including the trip to Germany in June for Portage High School students in the exchange program. The district also canceled an archery club event that would have brought several schools to Portage from the region this weekend and won't send high school students to an upcoming Kiwanis Key Club event in Green Bay.
“And there will probably be more cancellations,” Rudolph said. “In a situation like this, we’re taking it one day at a time.”
The district would rely on the guidance and authority of Columbia County in the event the virus is found locally, Rudolph said. “This is bigger than me.”
The district's website is portage.k12.wi.us.
Pardeeville cancels school Monday
Pardeeville School District announced Friday in a letter to parents that it was canceling school Monday and will resume classes Tuesday.
According to the letter, district staff will meet to work on contingency plans in case the district needs to cancel face-to-face instruction and move to virtual instruction. Parents are asked to complete an online survey about their family's wifi access, computer and internet access. The survey needs to be completed by 7 a.m. Monday.
Custodial staff also will take the time Monday to thoroughly clean the school and wwill
take additional cleaning precautions in high-touch and high-traffic areas. The
district is also monitoring recommendations from public health agencies regarding cleaning
methods, equipment, and supplies.
Finally, parents are asked to keep home from school any child who is ill or showing
flu-like symptoms. They should not return to school until they are symptom free for 24 hours.
Also, any family that finds itself quarantined, should contact the district office at 608-429-2153 extension 212.
Madison College extends spring break
Madison College announced Thursday it will extend spring break by a week due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Spring break for the college -- which includes regional campuses in Portage, Reedsburg, Fort Atkinson and Watertown -- will now be March 14-29 and no classes will be held in person or online during that time.
The college said Friday that during spring break it will plan alternative modes of instruction delivery and communicate with students prior to March 30 about how instruction will be delivered on a course-by-course basis.
Its athletic and child-care facilities will be closed but other buildings will remain open “as the situation allows." Employees will continue to report to work at their respective campuses.
The college has canceled events with 50 or more attendees through April 5 and suspended its athletic team seasons.
It is discouraging students and staff from personal travel whether it be domestic or international.
“The decision to extend spring break has been made with careful consideration to the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Jack Daniels, president of Madison College, said in a news release. “We are committed to staying informed on the situation and to keeping our entire community updated.”
Madison College is posting updates at madisoncollege.edu/coronavirus.
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.