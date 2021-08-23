Portage schools stress cleaning high touch areas

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ideally, this will be done between users,” Sween said. “This responsibility will fall on the staff members across the district.”

Hand sanitizer stations will also be set up at entrances to all school buildings and in each classroom. Each office in the district will continue to use Plexiglas barriers as were used last year.

Sween said in an email that cleaning these high touch surfaces was part of the plan

The district is also using the CDC COVID-19 Community Spread Tracker to decide if/when students and staff should be wearing masks. Sween said as of last week Portage is in the High/Red category meaning the entire district will be wearing masks indoors.

The CDC has stated COVID-19 is transmitted through three main ways.

Breathing in air when close to an infected person who is exhaling small droplets and particles that contain the virus.

Having these small droplets and particles that contain virus land on the eyes, nose, or mouth, especially through splashes and sprays like a cough or sneeze.

Touching eyes, nose, or mouth with hands that have the virus on them.

Sween addressed this topic at the meeting and said this is how he understands the virus is transmitted.