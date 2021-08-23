Portage schools stress cleaning high touch areas

Portage Community School District is preparing for students arrival Sept. 1 for the first day of the 2021-22 school year.
The school board passed a Return to Learn plan earlier this month.
The plan includes different classroom configurations, in-person and virtual learning options and increased disinfection of high touch areas.
District Administrator Josh Sween said at the school board meeting on Aug. 9 the school will continue cleaning these areas more regularly.
“Keeping these areas clean will alleviate some of the stress for students and families by keeping the areas clean throughout the school day,” Sween said at the meeting. The plan passed with two opposing votes related to masks.
Along with cleaning high touch areas the school is staggering student use of communal spaces, keeping acrylic dividers in place and advising students and staff remain three feet apart whenever possible.
Portage’s facility cleaning policy states the frequency at which district facilities has increased from last year, including restroom per Centers for Disease Control Cleaning Guidelines.
High touch areas include keyboards, door handles, pens and pencils, counter spaces. They are expected to be disinfected multiple times throughout the day. Sween said keeping these areas sanitary is good sanitary management.
“Ideally, this will be done between users,” Sween said. “This responsibility will fall on the staff members across the district.”
Hand sanitizer stations will also be set up at entrances to all school buildings and in each classroom. Each office in the district will continue to use Plexiglas barriers as were used last year.
Sween said in an email that cleaning these high touch surfaces was part of the plan
The district is also using the CDC COVID-19 Community Spread Tracker to decide if/when students and staff should be wearing masks. Sween said as of last week Portage is in the High/Red category meaning the entire district will be wearing masks indoors.
The CDC has stated COVID-19 is transmitted through three main ways.
- Breathing in air when close to an infected person who is exhaling small droplets and particles that contain the virus.
- Having these small droplets and particles that contain virus land on the eyes, nose, or mouth, especially through splashes and sprays like a cough or sneeze.
- Touching eyes, nose, or mouth with hands that have the virus on them.
Sween addressed this topic at the meeting and said this is how he understands the virus is transmitted.
“A number of studies have shown that fomite (surface) transfer of the virus is considered to be very low, but routine cleaning is important,” Sween said.
He said the district was focused on cleaning these areas before the pandemic and since the pandemic began the district has put a larger focus
“But it is still important for these areas to be cleaned on a regular basis,” he said. “We will keep these areas clean for the safety of all students and staff.”