Portage schools to evaluate curriculum this year with a focus on equity, cultural responsiveness

Committee member Kelly Behnke asked if the public would be invited to the potential assembly, like the district has done for Veterans Day each of the last 15 years. Paulsen said the team considered that possibility and invited Behnke to participate on the committee that will be formed to organize the effort.

Analysis of curriculum, in addition to changing how the district observes MLK Jr. Day, is to prevent the equity team’s efforts from becoming “one-and-done,” Paulsen said.

“Because it can’t be just a small section of time, it’s got to be something that’s infused in everything we do,” he said.

According to Paulsen, the equity team was formed early this year, prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, over concerns that education is not being offered equitably in the district. The team consists of about 20 teachers, but will expand to include community members in the future, Paulsen wrote in an email Thursday.