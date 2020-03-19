Portage schools will begin providing free breakfasts, lunches to children Monday

These students can pick up food at the following locations between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.: St. Mary’s, St. John’s, Howard/Jackson Street Apartments and Sanborn Park. These locations will have a bus parked at the food pick-up location.

“If a person is walking up for food, please only send one healthy person to pick up the food for the family and stop at the designed area,” Rudolph said of pickup locations. “We want to keep a social distance of 6 feet between people.”

Additionally, drive-up food service will be available during these same times in the back parking lot of Rusch Elementary School, entering on DeWitt Street. Walk-up service is available in front of the school.

Woodridge Primary School will also have drive-up and pick-up in front of the building.

There will be limited availability of food for those with dietary needs such as gluten-free and allergies, Rudolph said.

Portage High School teacher Elizabeth Hansen said the Backpack Program that provides weekend snacks to students handed out extra food to its participants prior to spring break. That boost gives Hansen “some extra time" to figure out what to do with the remaining snacks on hand while school is out.

Indefinite closure